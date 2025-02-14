2025 Detroit SX Preview Show - Injury Updates, Track Preview, and More Storylines

Jason Weigandt previews round six of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, via an injury report with updates to Eli Tomac, Cade Clason, Hunter Lawrence, Tristan Lane, Daxton Bennick, Pierce Brown, and more.

Plus, Jason Thomas gives us a preview of the Detroit SX track layout. Note this race is a day race: the Race Day Live broadcast starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern and the night show/heat races start at 3 p.m. Eastern, both live on Peacock.

Host: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Tom Journet