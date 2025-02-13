In mid-January, it was announced the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) would be one of four teams competing in the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup in late March. Similar to the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event, five women from four teams from four different countries— New Zealand, Australia, FIM Africa, and the AMA Team USA—will race in Australia in a lowest-total score event to claim the title.

The five riders representing Team USA will be Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner, and Mikayla Nielsen, all of whom competed in the 2024 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship here in the United States in its returning season. We ran into Astudillo in the pits at the Tampa Supercross over the weekend as the Pennsylvania native was repping her USA gear proudly. Jarvis was also at the race and was interviewed on Race Day Live.

In this interview, Astudillo previews the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, the WMX Championship, and talks women in sports day. Make sure to support team via merchandise and donations on the www.raiseit4usa.com page—yes, the same page the MXoN team uses. Purchases at the moment will support the WMX Team USA before the page is switched over to support the MXoN team for the fall event at Ironman Raceway.

Read: AMA Announces U.S. Team For 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

Racer X Online: Tell us about this opportunity that came about.

Jamie Astudillo: Yeah, so it was actually just a random call from the AMA and Christina Denney, our team manager. She just reached out to me and was kind of telling me what what's happening with the FIM Women's Cup, and that AMA was invited to go and do it this year. And they hadn't had the team selected yet. There were actually a few girls up for the running so she asked me if I would want to do it and I said, “Of course,” right? Ride for Team USA that would be like so dope. So, I said yeah and she's like, “All right, give me a week.” Christina and Mike Pelletier, we going to decide who the girls were going to be. And, yeah, she called me about a week later and told me, “Congratulations, you're on the team, you're going to Australia!” That's been really cool, and I've been really excited to go.

For people that don't know is it almost like the Motocross of Nations for WMX? Is that a fair comparison?

Yeah, so, it's kind of going to be a Motocross of Nations type of event. There's four teams that are going. It's New Zealand, Australia, FIM Africa, and the AMA Team USA. It's five riders just because there aren't that many countries yet. They want to fill the gates, so that's why there's a ton of riders on each team. But, yeah, we have a qualifier on Saturday—a practice and qualifier on Saturday—and Sundays are two 20-plus-one [lap] minute motos, and last our worst scores are dropped and whichever team has the less amount of points is the winner. So yeah, it's a very MX of Nations type of event.