Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Detroit Supercross, round six of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on February 15. Take a lap around Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

This will be the sixth round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship. The Detroit SX is also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

NOTE: Detroit SX is a Day Race (3 p.m. Heat race gate drops): View the full schedule