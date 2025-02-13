Last year’s 250SX East Region opener, Detroit feels a little more “East Coast” right? The dirt, the weather, the dome… Tampa is great and delivered but this feels like what the East Coast is all about. A rare day race awaits a tumultuous series that has seen just about everything. For those of you that predicted Malcolm Stewart winning Tampa, you’re a liar. What an awesome outcome to a crazy day and night. Detroit has a tough act to follow. Let’s see what the track has to offer.

The start is longer than we have seen for a bit, but we are going into another right hander. With not being as tight of a hairpin, maybe we can avoid some of the first corner drama, though. The first rhythm section will see riders get to the step on-step off as quickly as possible via wheel tap or simply going 1-2 out of the first corner.

A left-hand bowl berm leads into the only whoops in Detroit and watch for these to offer a rhythm opportunity by main event time. An immediate right hand bowl berm sets up for a triple right out of the corner (this is a spot where Ken Roczen benefits from getting a factory transmission this year, with better gear ratios for these scenarios) and into a standard supercross triple.

A long, right hand sand corner leads to an angled double and into the finish line. This last corner will likely be very one-lined so if riders don’t make the pass exiting the whoops, it’s goodnight, Irene for several more corners.

The corner after the finish will likely have an inside-outside option. The inside will be a flat corner that will be tough to get drive from while the outside will have a berm to slingshot from. How tacky the dirt is this weekend could determine which line is used more. This could also present a passing opportunity regardless of which line the lead rider takes. Going inside will set up a slingshot to the next 180 (block pass) and going outside could offer a block pass exiting the initial corner but this would be high risk/high reward as that outside rider is going to be coming off that berm with a head of steam right into a rider drifting into their line.