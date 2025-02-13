The sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason is out for the immediate future with a broken left arm sustained in Tampa.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He should be back racing in Indianapolis or Birmingham.

Tristan Lane – Shoulder, Arm, Elbow | In

Lane crashed in Tampa and beat up his arm and elbow, and partially tore his left labrum. In an Instagram post he also mentioned receiving stitches, presumably to the arm and elbow area, but he didn’t specify where.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is expected to miss the rest of Supercross after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the season due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus, both of which were sustained in Glendale.

Freddie Noren – Shoulder | TBD

Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. He missed Tampa, and at time of posting he told us it was still up in the air whether or not he would up for Detroit.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado had surgery and is recovering after a crash at A2 left him with a dislocated shoulder.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out for the time being due to a broken fibula, which is the smaller of the two bones in the lower leg. There is no word on a return date at this time.