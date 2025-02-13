The sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.
450SX
Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason is out for the immediate future with a broken left arm sustained in Tampa.
Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He should be back racing in Indianapolis or Birmingham.
Tristan Lane – Shoulder, Arm, Elbow | In
Lane crashed in Tampa and beat up his arm and elbow, and partially tore his left labrum. In an Instagram post he also mentioned receiving stitches, presumably to the arm and elbow area, but he didn’t specify where.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is expected to miss the rest of Supercross after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is out for the season due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus, both of which were sustained in Glendale.
Freddie Noren – Shoulder | TBD
Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. He missed Tampa, and at time of posting he told us it was still up in the air whether or not he would up for Detroit.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado had surgery and is recovering after a crash at A2 left him with a dislocated shoulder.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out for the time being due to a broken fibula, which is the smaller of the two bones in the lower leg. There is no word on a return date at this time.
250SX East Region
Daxton Bennick – Head | Out
Bennick will miss Detroit after sustaining a concussion while practicing during the week.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown is out for the season due to a fractured T5 vertebrae, sustained while leading the 250SX main event in Tampa. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. At the moment it’s unclear when he’ll line back up.
Matti Jorgensen – Hand | Out
Jorgensen missed Tampa with a broken hand. He hopes to return in Daytona.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Finger | In
Locurcio broke his finger when he landed on a downed rider’s bike during qualifying in Tampa. Like an animal, he’s going to race Detroit anyway.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson sustained a wrist injury before the season and had to get surgery. He’s still several weeks away from getting back to it.
Carter Stephenson – Concussion | Out
Stephenson crashed hard in Tampa and suffered a concussion. He will be out for Detroit and making Daytona is his goal.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.
250SX West Region
Action in the 250SX West Region resumes in Arlington, Texas, on February 22.
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back
Bourdon posted his season is over after he suffered a practice crash this week that resulted in a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a broken a lumbar vertebrae.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. Currently there is no timetable on his return.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is dealing with Lyme disease and will miss at least the first half of the season.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Ribs
Laninovich is riding with bruised ribs after crashing hard in qualifying in San Diego.
Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up
Long hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in the LCQ in San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is expected to return when 250 West Region resumes in Arlington on February 22 after injuring his wrist in San Diego.
Jo Shimoda – Hand
Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying.
Noah Viney – Shoulder
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman is out for at least the first half of the season due to a fractured and dislocated wrist sustained while practicing.