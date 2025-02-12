Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

Yamaha: Daxton Bennick (Concussion) Out for Detroit Supercross

February 12, 2025, 6:35pm
Yamaha: Daxton Bennick (Concussion) Out for Detroit Supercross

For the second straight 250SX East Region opener, Daxton Bennick scored a podium finish. Over the weekend, Bennick scored second behind his teammate Max Anstie at the Tampa Supercross opener. At the 2024 Detroit Supercross last February, Bennick scored third in his first pro 250SX start. Unfortunately, the North Carolina native is out for this weekend's Detroit Supercross after a practice crash that resulted in a concussion. 

Bennick shared the following post from Yamaha on his Instagram story and said:

"Don't get excited guys just missing 1 round ⚔️😂"

In the main event, Bennick was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag, although he does keep the second-place finish.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now