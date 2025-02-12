Watch: Girroir, Baylor, Russell Preview 2025 GNCC Season

Main image courtesy of KTM Images

In the final days before the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season begins, a deep pack of riders are prepping for round one at the Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina. Jason Weigandt and Johnny Gallagher grab some time with Stu Baylor, Kailub Russell, and 2024 GNCC XC1 Champion Johnny Girroir as the season kicks off.