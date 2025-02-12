The Tampa Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross had a little bit of everything. Great battles, different lines, and lots of emotions—both positive and negative. We saw some crashes and a few riders go down with injuries, including Eli Tomac, who suffered an injury in the second qualifying session but still finished 17th in the main event. We now know he suffered a broken leg (Fibula), which will keep him out for this season.
However, arguably the biggest talking point of the night was what happened at the front of the race in Saturday night’s 450SX main event. Instead of running away with the race win once into the lead, Chase Sexton went down and finished fifth. On a night where Sexton could have grabbed a hold of this title fight and ran off, he bobbled. This opened up a few doors.
The first door (the whoops), Malcolm Smith walked through. Or actually, blitzed through them at Mach 10. Stewart applied pressure, Sexton went down, and Stewart capitalized.
MALCOLM STEWART INTO THE LEAD! #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross #SX2025 #SMX2025 pic.twitter.com/N1TRWB38Bc— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 9, 2025
The second door (big picture), the championship. Cooper Webb smiled and rubbed his hands together.
Sexton entered race day in Tampa up two points on Roczen, nine points on Tomac, ten points on Webb, and 20 points on Jason Anderson. In Tampa, Webb came through second behind Stewart, Anderson third, Justin Cooper fourth, then Sexton fifth. Roczen officially scored 21st place and recorded only one point. And again, Tomac 17th but now he is out for the immediate future.
Leaving Tampa, Webb (96 points) cut five points out of Sexton’s lead (101 points) and jumped all the way up to second as both him and Anderson (third, 84 points) now sit above Roczen (fourth with 83 points).
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|101
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|96
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|83
|5
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
Jett Lawrence was already out with his knee injury. Webb knew how big of a day it would be and he knew he had to take advantage. Throw in Roczen's DNF, Sexton's crash, and Tomac's now leg injury, and things are opening up for Webb, Anderson, Stewart, and others.
Webb was feisty from the get-go this weekend, qualifying well immediately and winning his heat race. We know he’s a gamer when it comes main event time, but there seemed to be an extra focus to start the day better.
“It’s no secret, it’s a bummer with Jett [Lawrence getting injured] and it sucks, you want to race the best, but I mean we are all realistic,” Webb said in the post-race press conference. “In my opinion, it opens it wide open. It’s an opportunity. These don’t come often, and I wanted to make the most of it.”
Although he has been solid so far five rounds in, Webb starts to catch fire a handful of rounds into the season. Sexton still has the points lead, Roczen will not go down without a fight, and Stewart has some momentum. But Cooper Webb is in the exact position he likes to be in: the hunter. Who will take advantage of the situation come the Detroit Supercross this weekend?
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 15