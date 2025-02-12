This weekend’s sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Detroit Supercross will race during the day. Note, the Foxborough Supercross (April 5) and Philadelphia Supercross (April 27) rounds also have an early start to the night show. We will provide more information on those races closer to race day.

What you need to know the most for Detroit: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

While Detroit’s weather will be a high of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit, there is no need to worry about conditions this weekend as Ford Field in a dome stadium.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.