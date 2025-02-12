Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

Detroit SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

February 12, 2025, 5:40pm
Detroit SX is a Day Race: Race Day Live Starts at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern

This weekend’s sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Detroit Supercross will race during the day. Note, the Foxborough Supercross (April 5) and Philadelphia Supercross (April 27) rounds also have an early start to the night show. We will provide more information on those races closer to race day.

What you need to know the most for Detroit: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

While Detroit’s weather will be a high of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit, there is no need to worry about conditions this weekend as Ford Field in a dome stadium.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Detroit also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule.

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 15
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      February 16 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Below is the full race day schedule.

SupercrossLIVE

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now