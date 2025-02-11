Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

Vialle: "I had a big crash through the whoops in qualifying, so I was lucky to get away with that one."

February 11, 2025, 9:40am
Vialle:

In an absolutely nutty start for the talent-packed 250 East division in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, defending champion Tom Vialle had a decent start to the campaign, netting fifth. It was better than some, including 2024 250SX title fighters like Levi Kitchen, who took ninth, and RJ Hampshire, who was 18th. 

The event wasn't without incident for Vialle, though, who had a big one early in the day.

"I had a big crash through the whoops in qualifying, so I was lucky to get away with that one," said the Frenchman in a Red Bull KTM statement. "I didn't feel great in practice or qualifying, although felt a bit better for the night show and P5 for our first Main Event of the year. It's not bad, and although it's not where we want to be, we'll build from here and get better for next weekend."

Last year Vialle was part of that massive first-turn crash at the East opener in Detroit, and he finished 18th yet still won the championship.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now