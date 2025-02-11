In an absolutely nutty start for the talent-packed 250 East division in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, defending champion Tom Vialle had a decent start to the campaign, netting fifth. It was better than some, including 2024 250SX title fighters like Levi Kitchen, who took ninth, and RJ Hampshire, who was 18th.

The event wasn't without incident for Vialle, though, who had a big one early in the day.

"I had a big crash through the whoops in qualifying, so I was lucky to get away with that one," said the Frenchman in a Red Bull KTM statement. "I didn't feel great in practice or qualifying, although felt a bit better for the night show and P5 for our first Main Event of the year. It's not bad, and although it's not where we want to be, we'll build from here and get better for next weekend."

Last year Vialle was part of that massive first-turn crash at the East opener in Detroit, and he finished 18th yet still won the championship.