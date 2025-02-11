On his new team, he gets to soak up a lot of info.

“You’re with a bunch of kids, they’re keeping me young and but also on track, you know, the creativeness of Dax [Bennick, teammate] and some of the guys I get to see and learn and also be around, champions, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, Eli Tomac was there in December, Deegan, all these guys are race winners and champions.”

Early in Tampa, nearly the entire Yamaha team was executing, as Anstie and teammates Pierce Brown and Dax Bennick threatened a podium sweep (only Nate Thrasher had his trouble, getting knocked down early in a battle with Max Vohland). Brown was ripping early and pulled a small gap, then Anstie started to close. Brown then crashed hard in the whoops, a scary sight, and the race was red flagged.

“I had a front row seat, I was right there when he went down,” said Anstie. “They red flagged it and he didn’t get up the next lap. It took the wind out of my sails, you don’t want to see a teammate go down. Then we had ten minutes there, so I was just thinking “What are we going to do in the whoops?” I know at round one crazy things happen. After the red flag it was just hit my marks and hit my marks, don’t get too sendy in them.”

While drama was busting out in so many ways in Tampa, Anstie stayed clear of it all. He topped qualifying and his heat, and then the main.

“This was the most uneventful day for me as far as changes,” he said. “We did our homework. I've obviously got a proven team and a great team and, and you never really know in the offseason, but coming into this race, I literally did one click, that was it. One click softer just to help it out and not be quite slippery. They asked me, is there anything you want to change? And yeah, previous years I'm always like, ‘Right, I'm feeling this, let's go this direction or that direction.’ “

Chaos tends to show up for everyone at some point, and now a lot of top contenders in the east will have to hope that’s the case for Anstie, because the likes of Levi Kitchen (ninth) and RJ Hampshire (18th) are starting in a hole. Anstie's goal is simple: keep it simple.

“Moving forward into next week it's just keep executing starts and keep business as usual," he said. "I wanna be in this for the whole thing. This is check number one, it's good, let's move on to try and see what that brings us.”