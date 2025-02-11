The start of the 2025 East Region of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Tampa brought on many questions, like who will win? How will the championship favorites stack up? Will there be any surprise winners? Little did fans know they would be asking these questions of both classes as Tampa brought much excitement all around.

It all started in daytime qualifying when defending champion Tom Vialle went down hard in the whoops, he never seemed to look comfortable after the crash but was somehow able to salvage a fifth in the main. With Vialle off his game, it seems 2024 West Region champion, RJ Hampshire, would be the next one in line for a win even though he’s recovering from injury. Still, he’s RJ, injuries don’t seem to slow him down, though tuff blocks sure do. As a tangle with a tuff block set him back an entire lap in the main.

The 250 main event saw more drama when the leader, Pierce Brown, went down in the whoops causing a red flag. Brown later reported on Instagram that he broke his back (T5) in the crash. He has already had surgery in hopes to return.

Two more surprises are when title favorite Levi Kitchen ended up in ninth, and Daxton Bennick, who has not finished on the podium since his first ever supercross last year in Detroit, finished second.