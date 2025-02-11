Tomac to Focus on Returning to Full Fitness

Upon further evaluation, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was found to have sustained a broken leg during qualifying at Tampa Supercross

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will sit out the upcoming rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to recover from a broken leg sustained during qualifying at Round 5 of the championship last weekend in Tampa, Florida. It was initially thought to be an ankle sprain and bruised calf, but upon further evaluation after the weekend, it was discovered that he had a broken Fibula. The eight-time AMA Supercross/Motocross Champion put in a heroic ride at Tampa Supercross to finish seventh in his heat race and race the main event, scoring five points to remain in the fight for the hotly contested 450SX Championship. Tomac will now focus on returning to 100%, with an update on his return to follow at a later date.

Rich Simmons – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re all really bummed for Eli. He has been riding so great and was right there in the hunt for this championship. Also, I have to say it was already impressive for him to go out and race the heat race and the main event Saturday night to score some points for the championship, but knowing what we know now, it speaks volumes about Eli’s grit and determination. We look forward to having him come back stronger.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #3

“Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf. After two days of pain not improving, I got additional scans on my leg, and I do have a broken Fibula. This is such a bummer as I’ve never felt better on the motorcycle in Supercross and getting a win at San Diego was great. I don’t have an exact timeframe of recovery at this time but will be working to come back as soon as possible.”