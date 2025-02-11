Results Archive
Eli Tomac Raced with a Broken Fibula, Out for Detroit

February 11, 2025, 6:10pm
Eli Tomac Raced with a Broken Fibula, Out for Detroit

The following is a press release from Yamaha, and one we didn't want to receive. Eli Tomac was apparently riding with a broken Fibula on Saturday night in Tampa, and that injury is serious enough (obviously) to knock him out of action starting this weekend in Detroit.

The Fibula is the smaller of the two bones in the lower leg.

Bummer news for Tomac fans. Eli suffered the injury when he jammed his foot into the ground during a qualifying lap on Saturday.

Yamaha's press release is below.

Tomac to Focus on Returning to Full Fitness

 Upon further evaluation, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was found to have sustained a broken leg during qualifying at Tampa Supercross

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will sit out the upcoming rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to recover from a broken leg sustained during qualifying at Round 5 of the championship last weekend in Tampa, Florida. It was initially thought to be an ankle sprain and bruised calf, but upon further evaluation after the weekend, it was discovered that he had a broken Fibula. The eight-time AMA Supercross/Motocross Champion put in a heroic ride at Tampa Supercross to finish seventh in his heat race and race the main event, scoring five points to remain in the fight for the hotly contested 450SX Championship. Tomac will now focus on returning to 100%, with an update on his return to follow at a later date. 

Rich Simmons – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“We’re all really bummed for Eli. He has been riding so great and was right there in the hunt for this championship. Also, I have to say it was already impressive for him to go out and race the heat race and the main event Saturday night to score some points for the championship, but knowing what we know now, it speaks volumes about Eli’s grit and determination. We look forward to having him come back stronger.”

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #3
“Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf. After two days of pain not improving, I got additional scans on my leg, and I do have a broken Fibula. This is such a bummer as I’ve never felt better on the motorcycle in Supercross and getting a win at San Diego was great. I don’t have an exact timeframe of recovery at this time but will be working to come back as soon as possible.” 

Supercross

Tampa - 450SX Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:22.497 54.013 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:29.598 7.102 54.318 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:34.658 5.059 55.058 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:37.941 3.283 55.386 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:39.223 1.282 54.415 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:42.130 2.908 55.257 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
7 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:47.753 5.623 54.952 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:08.028 20.275 55.155 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 21:32.780 6.983 57.086 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
10 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:25.798 1 Lap 56.375 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
11 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg 21:43.308 10.528 56.844 Alvord, TX United States Beta 450 RX
12 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 21:44.789 1.482 57.509 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
13 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss 22:03.450 18.662 57.681 Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
14 Anthony Rodriguez Anthony Rodriguez 22:10.698 7.248 58.224 Caracacus, Venezuela Venezuela KTM 450 SX-F
15 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm 22:14.871 4.174 59.040 Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
16 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison 22:18.704 3.834 58.833 Lansing, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
17 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		21:40.412 1 Lap 59.540 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
18 Justin Starling Justin Starling 21:50.529 10.118 59.966 Deland, FL United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
19 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 21:52.570 2.041 59.755 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
20 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 22:05.202 1 Lap 59.151 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF450R
21 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 10:07.633 9 Laps 54.538 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
22 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 12:00.854 1:53.222 58.963 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
