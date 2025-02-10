Pierce Brown's debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing couldn't have started better, as he jumped out to the early lead in the 250SX East round-one main event on Saturday night. As he was being chased by teammate Max Anstie, Brown went down hard in the whoops, and his crash led to a red flag and staggered restart.

Last night Brown put an update on his Instagram account.

"Damn what a night! I felt great all night leading my heat and main! Halfway through the main I crashed in the whoops. Unfortunately I broke my T5 vertebrae. I had surgery today to get it fixed so that I could get back to racing. I want to thank all my family, friends, fans, and Star racing Yamaha for all the support. I will keep you guys updated on my recovery."

While Brown's recovery timeline is not known, we have heard he did not lose any feeling or movement despite the broken vertebrae, which is obviously good news.