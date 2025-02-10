The 2025 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross just keeps getting wilder and wilder every Saturday, and round five in Tampa, Florida, was no exception to the trend. The 250SX East opener was crazy, and the action in the 450SX class was bananas! To make sense of it all we sent off questions to former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas.

The series went east for the first time in 2025. What was the difference in dirt consistency, and what kinds of adjustments did the 450SX class have to make for it?

It wasn’t a huge departure in dirt, honestly. That change will come. Tampa is a bit more slippery than Detroit, Indy, and others will be. It was also over 80 degrees and the sun was shining on the surface all weekend long. Those factors reduce the traction levels that many other East Coast rounds will boast. I don’t think the 450s changed much versus what they would implement at Anaheim or San Diego.

The sand section was extremely long, and we saw several guys have trouble navigating it. What was the trick to getting through it cleanly and safely?

It was incredibly deep sand! That depth created an ever-changing landscape as riders came through it. The more laps on it, the better it got. Anytime the track crew reset the track, though, the sand was incredibly treacherous. Any consistency or predictability was out the window on those early laps. By the end of the main event, lines were defined and it was difficult but predictable (unless you tried to go three-wide like what happened with Ken Roczen’s crash).