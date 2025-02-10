You talked about how important this win was and obviously it's very special, but you also hadn't been on the podium in a few years. Was there a point in the race where you thought kind of had to decide, let's take it easy and get the podium, or let's push forward and take a chance?

I just wanted to keep pushing forward. I just had so much momentum going and like I kind of felt like it was probably like. Maybe seven or eight minutes left and I kind of I kind of started seeing Chase kind of make some mistakes and I'm like, he's not pulling away like I'm actually catching him, right? And I'm like at this moment like I have so much momentum going and I knew in my heart, my strong spot was through the woops. Like I knew that I could make up if I hit the whoops just right, I can probably make up at least maybe a whole second, right? And I was just gaining on him, gaining on him, and I again, I could just start seeing him start switching his lines and he started, you know, unfortunately we all been there like started riding behind you, you know, because I could see him being defensive and there's nothing worse feeling like that when a guy's catching you later in the race like and you're trying to figure out what he's doing, right? And again, the crowd played in my favorite because I know he can hear it. I'm feeling it right and just, when I passed him I'm like, it's up to me like to bring this home, right? And I knew kind of where Cooper was at but I'm like, all right, I'm just gonna just take it lap by lap. Just look at your pit-board, just keep hitting these marks, hitting this, hitting this, and I had, of course, Nate Ramsey who's out there just cheering me on and again like when you're feeling it, you just feel really good.

Compared to the last few weeks, I would say tonight's track, at least from the outside, looked like a fairly basic layout. We didn't have a lot of big lines, and yet we saw a lot of carnage. Obviously you were able to thread the needle, but can you speak to me what it was about tonight's track that was so challenging for a lot of riders?

You know, I honestly think a lot of it was just because like last weekend we went from a high-pace track right like big, big quads and stuff like that, you know, and then we go over [to] like a really, really like slower technical track, you know. Even though the track was kind of simple, but it was actually very technical and that's why a lot of us were searching, trying to figure out lines and of course any time you put a long sand section like that, it was definitely gonna be tough. But it was one of those tracks that you know if you override you can just get yourself caught up in the moment and then next thing you know you're fighting everything, right? And I just kind of was just like, all right, like just being right here through the whoops, just like easy on your clutch, you know, with the sand just hitting your marks like and just hit it consistent. Because I kind of felt like that one thing that me and Nate Ramsey been working on is consistency, right? Like if I could just be able to hit or if it's 54s or 55s or whatever like. And just hit him like let's say we can if we can hit him 15 laps in a row, like that's how much further ahead we're gonna be and that's one of the things that I've been trying to work on myself, like I said, Nate Ramsey, Aldon Baker, and that I just connected the dots and that and that's kind of how, how it happened. And again, like having this, having that moment for me is, it's only motivating and I want more of it.