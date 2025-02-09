Results Archive
Tampa Supercross Brings the Fireworks

Tampa Supercross Brings the Fireworks

February 9, 2025, 8:55am

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart earned his career-first 450SX Class victory with a brilliant charge from a mid-pack start at Round 5 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The 32-year-old Florida native was pure joy after reaching the top step of the podium in his 109th race start.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb followed Stewart forward in the early laps and reached second place by the time the checkered flag flew. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson, after losing some positions early, recovered to score a third-place finish. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton led most of the Tampa Supercross, but just as Stewart made a drive for the lead, Sexton crashed hard in the whoops. Sexton recovered quickly, still in second, but was off the pace and dropped back to fifth in the final laps. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac injured his foot in qualifying and raced only to salvage points; he finished in 17th position. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen reached second place early and was in fourth when he suffered a nasty collision with lapped riders in the track’s difficult sand section.

  Jason Anderson
    Jason Anderson Align Media
  Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media
  Malcolm Stewart makes history!
    Malcolm Stewart makes history! Align Media
  Stewart and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna crew.
    Stewart and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna crew. Align Media
  • Align Media
  Malcolm Stewart
    Malcolm Stewart Align Media

Defending champion Team Honda HRC Progressive's Jett Lawrence did not race; mid-week updates revealed an injury at the previous round will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season. Adding to the rough news for both the Honda team and the Lawrence family, Team Honda HRC Progressive's Hunter Lawrence crashed hard in his heat race and sat out the remainder of the night’s racing. In the 250SX Class, the Tampa Supercross kicked off the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie took the win and with it the early points lead.

“Big bro, you know. You’ve done this a long time, racing Daytona and Jacksonville, and you know there’s something about that hometown crowd, buddy," said Stewart, being interviewed by his brother and former Supercross champion James Stewart from the broadcast booth. "I don’t know if they were twisting the throttle for me, because, for a split second, I was like, ‘Alright I need to get this done.’ I was feeling really good, and you know what, Stewart is back in the whoops, Y’all!” 

“I ended up spinning out of the gate and that was all she wrote," said Webb, who moved into second place in points. "I made a good charge through the pack. I’m a little bummed on myself. I was right there with Malcolm coming through the pack and he got around guys and I wasn’t able to [as quickly]. And as you saw with me and Kenny [Roczen], the lappers were really bad… With that being said, Malcolm was crushing the whoops, he deserved that win, and I got a little bit of a gift with Chase going down. But just gotta be better… We’ll take a hard-charge second tonight.” 

“To be honest, tonight I was more likely to be a fifth place guy, but I hung in there" said Anderson, who scored third on the night and moved into third place in points. "It was a bummer for what happened to Ken, it was out of his control, and I was able to pass Chase at the end, so that was nice. This class is tough, and you never know what can happen. Congrats to Malcolm, it’s pretty cool to watch him win his first one after so many tries. It’s cool.” 

Malcolm Stewart stood at the center of a 450SX podium for the first time in his career, followed by Cooper Webb (left) and Jason Anderson (right).
Malcolm Stewart stood at the center of a 450SX podium for the first time in his career, followed by Cooper Webb (left) and Jason Anderson (right). Align Media
Supercross

Tampa - 450SX Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:22.497 54.013 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:29.598 7.102 54.318 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:34.658 5.059 55.058 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:37.941 3.283 55.386 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:39.223 1.282 54.415 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 101
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 96
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 83
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 80
In 250SX Class racing, Anstie grabbed the holeshot but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Pierce Brown quickly took over the lead. Brown crashed hard while leading, handing the lead to Anstie and requiring a red flag stop to the race. The staggered re-start tightened up the racing with eight minutes left. Anstie quickly broke away from the pack for the win with his teammate Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick holding on to earn a career-best second-place finish. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo, after a race-long battle with teammate Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker finished third; the performance was especially remarkable because McAdoo was racing with a torn ACL. Defending champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle finished in fifth place. Defending 250SX West Champion Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire, contesting the 250SX East season, landed on a track obstacle and his bike became stuck. Hampshire recovered to finish 18th.

  Start of the 250SX main event.
    Start of the 250SX main event. Align Media
  Anstie leading his teammate Bennick
    Anstie leading his teammate Bennick Align Media
  Daxton Bennick
    Daxton Bennick Align Media
  Cameron McAdoo
    Cameron McAdoo Align Media
  Max Anstie
    Max Anstie Align Media

“Pierce [Brown] went down. I hate to see that," said Anstie. "He was riding so well and just spun and ended up going over the bars… After that, it kind of took the wind out of my sails. They red-flagged it, me and [teammate] Dax were up front and it was like a day at the Goat Farm [Training Facility]. And honestly, I was like, ‘Let’s not do anything silly right now.’ The whoops were really tricky and it’s round one so you’re always a little more nervous.”

“I told [Max], I looked at him and said, ‘Hey, it’s just like the practice track now, so we’ve got this covered,'” Bennick said on what he said to teammate Max Anstie at the mid-race re-start.

“I’m so grateful for the strength that God gave me to be able do this tonight and to be here racing. It was a difficult day," said McAdoo. 'It’s been difficult since the occurrence [of the knee injury one week prior] and we’re making the best of it. I’m so stoked with how tonight ended and how we were able to manage.”

Max Anstie (center), Daxton Bennick (left), and Cameron McAdoo completed the first 250SX East podium of the 2025 season.
Max Anstie (center), Daxton Bennick (left), and Cameron McAdoo completed the first 250SX East podium of the 2025 season. Align Media
Supercross

Tampa - 250SX East Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 25:13.772 55.335 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 25:17.098 3.326 55.734 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 25:20.202 3.105 55.693 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 25:22.242 2.040 55.915 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 25:24.830 2.589 56.227 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 25
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 20
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 18
4Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 17
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 17
