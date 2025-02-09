Sexton: "[I] damaged my front brake and throttle."
On another wild night of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it appeared Chase Sexton was going to take full advantage of troubles for his 450 championship rivals, with Eli Tomac struggling with a foot injury, Ken Roczen crashing out, and Cooper Webb mid-pack after a bad start. Sexton holeshot the race on his Red Bull KTM and looked to be in position for his second-straight win. But Malcolm Stewart put on a massive charge to get to second and began applying some pressure on Sexton. Then the championship leader went down.
"Not the way I wanted to end my night after a good day in Tampa," said Sexton in a Red Bull KTM press release. "I was solid all day and qualified fastest, but on a bad lap in the Main Event I went down in the whoops while leading and damaged my front brake and throttle, so basically just had to salvage what I could, limping it home to finish out the race – not an ideal way to finish out the weekend. We’ll get to work again this week and come out swinging at Detroit."
Tampa - 450SX Main EventFebruary 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:22.497
|54.013
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:29.598
|7.102
|54.318
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:34.658
|5.059
|55.058
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Cooper
|21:37.941
|3.283
|55.386
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:39.223
|1.282
|54.415
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Sexton got up in second place but with his damaged bike, he could not match his previous pace and drifted back to fifth. He does still lead the standings by five points over Webb, who rallied to finish second.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|101
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|96
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|83
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80