Malcolm Stewart on Home Crowd During First 450SX Win: “They Were Twisting the Throttle For Me!”

Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire are both Florida natives riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. However, the two had completely different nights at Saturday's Tampa Supercross inside Raymond James Stadium.

First, RJ Hampshire dominated his heat race win and looked to be poised for a strong start to the 250SX East Championship. The 2024 250SX West Champion was unable to run his #1 plate in that division because of a re-aggravated wrist injury, but he came out swinging the heat race and looked like a favorite to win the main event. Unfortunately, early in the 250SX main event, he landed directly on top off a Tuff Block, which then got stuck on his bike. Going a lap down before he got going again, Hampshire had to fight to make up the lost ground. He officially scored 18th.

In the 450SX main event, it was Malcolm Stewart's night. The #27 started around eighth and was ripping through the field. He made his way into a podium position but did not quit there as he eventually ran down race and championship leader Chase Sexton. When Sexton made a mistake in the whoops and went down, Stewart was right there to pass into the race lead. From there, the Florida native rode home with his first career 450SX win as the crowd was loving it for their hometown guy and fan favorite. Stewart crossed the finish line to join the elite group of AMA Supercross riders to win a premier class main event. Oh and if it was not cool enough to win in front of his home crowd, Stewart not only joined his older brother James Stewart as the only set of brothers to each win a premier class main event in the sport's history, but the younger brother put on a headset on the podium and was interviewed by James and his TV colleagues Leigh Diffey and Ricky Carmichael. Ricky and James had a long history of racing one another, so having RC on the call as well was special.

Stewart said in the post-race press conference the crowd was so loud he could barely even hear his own bike! It was a special moment for the Stewart family and a night they will never forget as Malcolm made history in his home state.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Malcolm Stewart claims maiden 450SX Main Event victory in Tampa

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider breaks through at home race

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart has captured a first-career 450SX Main Event victory, with the Floridian putting in a spectacular performance in front of his home crowd at Tampa's fifth round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.

Stewart’s day during Round 5 of the season started off in convincing fashion, with the 32-year-old charging to the third fastest lap time on a dry, technical Tampa circuit which put him and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition to the ultimate test.

A hard charge in his Heat Race saw Stewart capture a commendable second-place finish, maintaining momentum from qualifying into the night show at Raymond James Stadium.

In the Main Event, Stewart got off the line well, with steady progress forward seeing him in second position by the midway mark. From there, he continued to close into the deficit of the leader, before utilizing his superior whoop speed to complete what was ultimately a race-winning pass. That was all that he needed, as he went on to record his maiden premier class race win.

"This has been an emotional rollercoaster to get here," reflected Stewart. "I did my knee in '23 and from that point I wasn't sure... especially after last year, just not being able to figure it out and I was so down on myself. I felt like I was fighting everything, until my Dad sat me down and said 'Look, either quit racing or go out there and make sure you have fun, because that's why we do this in the first place.' Fast forward from there to now in 2025, I had a great off-season, and I felt like I was in a position to do this. At my home race, I couldn't hear my motorcycle at times the crowd was so loud! Between my Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and my also family, it's been a real effort together – this one is special!"