Champ vs. Champ

The 250SX East Region kicks off this weekend in Tampa, and since a wrist injury prevented RJ Hampshire from defending his #1 plate out west, he’ll be lining up this weekend against reigning 250SX East Region Champ Tom Vialle. This doesn’t happen very often, enjoy this rare dynamic when the gate drops this weekend. -Aaron Hansel

Fresh Start

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has had a tough go of things so far in 2025. Levi Kitchen, who was originally slated to race 250SX West, had to pull out at the last second with extreme illness. Ty Masterpool stepped up to fill the void, then broke his fingers. Then Garrett Marchbanks went out with a shoulder injury (which he’s back from), and rookie Drew Adams was activated. Unfortunately, Adams broke his collarbone in Glendale. Fortunately, the arrival of 250SX East competition means a new start for the battered PC squad. Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo confirmed on Friday he suffered a torn ACL recently and is riding through the injury and pain. Will Kitchen, McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker help repair the damage dealt out West? -Hansel