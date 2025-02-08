Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Morning Report

After four exciting 250SX West races to start the season and four different 250SX winners, today brings us our first 250SX East race—and a gaurentee different 250SX winner. But good luck guessing who it will be! With almost a dozen factory riders on the starting gates today, it is tough to say just who is the title favorite of this big group that features riders such as both 2024 250SX Champions—250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire and 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle—Pierce Brown, Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas, Austin Forkner, and more. Some of these guys are banged up—most notable McAdoo, who confirmed he tore his ACL in his knee last week—but still, there are some seriously talented guys in this field. It is anyone’s guess as to who will finish inside the top five to start the 250SX East season off.

In the 450SX Class, the big headline is Jett Lawrence’s ACL injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the supercross season. You hate to see anyone go out with an injury, especially the 450SX defending champion. Chase Sexton, last weekend’s overall winner in Arizona, comes into today’s fifth round as the championship leader, but Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Cooper Webb are all riding super well and ready to battle today at Raymond James Stadium. Don't count out Webb, remember, back in 2023 this round was his first win of the season.

And speaking off the stadium, we will have two sand sections in today’s layout, as well a right-hand first turn. Maybe Maximus Vohland will be able to take advantage of his rear-hand brake lever off the starts?! With the temperature high of 82° Fahrenheit, it will be by far the hottest race day so far this season. Things will cool off some come the night show and the main events. Luckily, it seems like we will avoid the rain we saw the last time the series raced here in 2023.

For more from Friday’s press day activities, check out our video preview below.