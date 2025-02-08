At the Tampa Supercross, the figurative air went out of the stadium during the second 450SX group A qualifying session. After putting in a few hot laps, Eli Tomac was suddenly riding alongside the track favoring his lower left leg.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider dabbed his left knee in a turn and immediately pulled off the track. He was talking with the Alpinestars medical team and his mechanic for a few minutes before riding up the tunnel. Then, Tomac was seen limping to the pits as his mechanic pushed his bike in the dead engines zone (bikes have to be off and pushed through this area). You can watch Tomac dabbing his leg in the video below.

This incident with Tomac comes just one week after 2024 450SX Champion Jett Lawrence dabbed his right leg in Arizona and suffered a torn ACL that required surgery and now has sidelined him for the remainder of supercross.

Without speculating on what could have happened, his posture looked too similar to when he torn his left Achilles tendon at the 2023 Denver Supercross and pulled off the track. While he was limping, it was good to see the two-time 450SX walking under his own power.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.