Watch: Tampa Supercross Preseason 250SX East Press Conference Live at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
February 7, 2025, 10:50am
Check out what the top 250SX East riders say ahead of the 2025 Tampa Supercross, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific.
Pre-Race Press Conference Details
Hosted by: Jason Thomas
Date: Friday, February 7
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.
TampaSaturday, February 8
Main image by Mitch Kendra