On Saturday, riders will race the fifth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round five of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Tampa, Florida. This is also the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship. Check out how to watch the Tampa Supercross.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.
The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
Tampa #Supercross broadcast team:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 7, 2025
Play by Play – Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey)
Analyst – Ricky Carmichael (@RickyCarmichael)
Analyst – James Stewart
Reporter – Will Christien (@WillChristien)
Reporter – Jason Thomas (@Jason66Thomas)@SMXMedia #SuperMotocross #SX2025 #SMX2025
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Tampa also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
TampaSaturday, February 8
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Tampa, Florida.
Other Links
2025 Souvenir Program
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Tampa Supercross
Tampa Supercross Injury Report
Monster Energy Racer X 2025 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry
Hwy Tampa, FL 33607
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Tampa Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round five.
Track Map Video
Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|84
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|82
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|5
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71
2024 250SX East Region Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|172
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|132
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|131
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|125