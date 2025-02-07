Tampa '25 (Matthes)

Kick off to the 250SX East series this weekend and holy crap, is it stacked! We've got three guys coming in not 100 percent (Hampshire, McAdoo, and Hymas) and the goal for those guys should be get through these two weeks, then a week off and try to be ready to go at Daytona. I don't know what we're going to see here… I think Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen is the slight favorite over last year’s champ Tom Vialle, Austin Forkner, and Max Anstie? It depends if Hampshire can be anywhere near 100 percent this weekend, I suppose. Seth Hammaker and Pierce Brown have the "can-he-take-the-next-step" questions around them while Austin Forkner has a lot of question marks around him after a rough time with injury and of course, on the new bike. Would anyone be surprised if Forkner comes out and wins? Then you have guys like Nate Thrasher, Max Vohland, Daxton Bennick, and more… It’s going to be an amazing series, and we’re going to see a fifth straight different 250 main event winner.

Last Weekend's Win Ads (DC)

Was paging through the latest issue of Cycle News Magazine and spotted Triumph's historic first SMX win ad featuring Jordon Smith and the whole team on the podium at Glendale. For them to have earned this in less than one calendar year (363 days since their debut at Detroit '24) is amazing and impressive. Someone from Triumph asked me if that had ever been done before—a new brand to the sport winning a supercross within its first year—and, technically, I don't think it has. Then it was pointed out that Marty Tripes winning the Superbowl of Motocross in 1973, the first year that Honda participated on the AMA circuit with their new Elsinore CR250M. True, and impressive, but the '73 LA Coliseum race wasn't an official AMA Supercross, because the series didn't exist until 1974. The race Tripes won was considered part of the old Inter-Am Series run by Edison Dye. The first Honda to win an actual AMA Supercross did not happen until December 4, 1976, at the first official AMA Supercross at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, when Marty Smith took the win in what was the first race to feature single, winner-take-all main event format.

Also, props to Kawasaki for running a win ad for young Landen Gordon, who won the SMX Next race aboard his Kawasaki Team Green KX250, Dubya for a Jordon Smith win ad, Dunlop for winning both class at Glendale to keep that streak going, and of course KTM on Chase Sexton's second win of the season...