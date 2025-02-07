Nicoletti:

Felonious Phil,

The 250SX east division is set to crank up this weekend and I can’t remember the last time there was a 250SX field as deep as this one. Austin Forkner, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle, Pierce Brown, Chance Hymas, Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, and whoever else I’m missing are all in this class, if I’m not mistaken. The 250 Class is already nuts with the young bucks constantly pinning it, but how crazy is it going to get with each of these dudes trying to send a message early!? Who do you like in this class? Who should we be keeping an eye on?!

-Fragmented Bill

Fragmented,

All I know is that if I’m a West Coast guy, I’m very happy to not be on the East Coast. Because that coast is a bit of a blood bath. Sure, the West Coast has guys who can win against that East Coast lineup, no doubt. But the depth of talent on the east trumps the west. If you’re currently riding west right now and you try to deny that, you are LYING to yourself. This is, if not the most, stacked 250SX East championship of all time. As far as guys who have won a supercross, podiumed a supercross, won a motocross national, or podiumed a motocross national? I’m going to be honest, I have no idea who would win. Like, ZERO. Every one of those boys you named are gamers. A lot of those guys you named are SENDERS and also give zero F$$$$! I couldn’t even give you a podium for this weekend. But I’m going to throw out a wildcard for the win this weekend with Seth Hammaker. Championship no, but for a win this weekend.

-Phil