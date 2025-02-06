Jason Weigandt is joined by Arich Knaub and Richard Zinn to learn where riders gain and lose time on a supercross track. Even if all the top riders jump the same jumps, there's still much to gained. Chase Sexton made up .8 seconds on Ken Roczen at Glendale with the exact same jump sequence! Jett Lawrence was a tenth faster than Sexton in a corner at Anaheim 2.

LitPro is a GPS tracking device you can mount on your bike, and the company's App and social media has been breaking down small sections to figure out where the stars make time. Weege chats up the data science guys to get more detail.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, OnTrack School, and Racer X Brand.