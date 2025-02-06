Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Tampa Supercross, round five of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on February 8. Take a lap around Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This will be the fifth round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship. The Tampa SX is also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).