MXGP of Argentina Entry Lists

February 6, 2025, 10:00am
MXGP of Argentina Entry Lists

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce the official entry lists for the YPF Infinia MXGP of Argentina, marking the thrilling season opener of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship! This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the Infinito Racetrack on 1st and 2nd of March, just a few weeks from now!

Just like the last couple of seasons and continuing what has become a bit of a tradition in recent years, the season will kick off in Argentina, setting the stage for an electrifying championship battle as the sport’s biggest names fight for glory. The MXGP class boasts an incredible lineup of World Champions, including Tim Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings, Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Pauls Jonass that will have to fend off to fend off numerous eager and talented riders such as Jago Geerts, Jeremy Seewer and MXGP rookie Lucas Coenen. In the MX2 category, Kay de Wolf faces a formidable challenge as he will have to deal with title hopefuls like Simon Längenfelder, Liam Everts, Andrea Adamo, and Thibault Benistant to only name a few. 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Argentina

     Sunday, March 2
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 1 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 1 - 11:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 1 - 1:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 1 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 2 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 2 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 2 - 1:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 2 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Argentina MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Find the official entry lists below.

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

