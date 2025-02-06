The fifth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.

450SX

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig had hoped to return from a torn ACL in Tampa, but now it’s looking more like he’ll be back for Indianapolis or Birmingham.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL in Glendale. He also sustained a slight tear in his meniscus and will miss the rest of the season.

Freddie Noren – Shoulder | TBD

Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. At time of posting, we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Tampa. Our own Steve Matthes wrote earlier this week in his column, “I had one rider tell me [Noren] will be back this weekend because Freddie’s one tough SOB.”

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado crashed during practice at A2 and dislocated his shoulder when he tangled with a safety net. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process.