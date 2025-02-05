Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule
Kyle Chisholm Is in His Twentieth Season of Supercross. Here's How Long That Is.

Kyle Chisholm Is in His Twentieth Season of Supercross. Here's How Long That Is.

February 5, 2025, 1:25pm

A Twisted Tea Suzuki PR contained a wild nugget. When announcing the team for 2025, Kyle Chisholm casually mentioned 2025 will be year twenty for him in supercross!

That's insane. Kyle has announced this will also be his last full-time season, although he does say he could show up for random races here and there. Chiz gonna Chiz!

Chiz first raced a supercross in St. Louis, 2006. He first turned pro at the 2004 Steel City National. As Chiz tells us, he was supposed to turn pro full-time at that point but was dealing with a gnarly broken humerus that he actually re-broke, which pushed his full-time pro career back a bit. He also raced quite a bit as a pro in Canada in his early days. Put all of it together, and he's actually well past the twenty year mark, professionally.

How long is that, actually? We rewound the clock back to September 5, 2004 when Chisholm raced his first professional AMA race. Here's what was going on back then. But first, check out the Steel City '04 results!

Motocross

Steel City Raceway - 125MX

September 5, 2004
Steel City Raceway
Delmont, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 James Stewart James Stewart Haines City, FL United States 1 - 1 Kawasaki 125
2 Broc D Hepler Broc D Hepler Kittanning, PA United States 3 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z250
3 Troy Adams Troy Adams Brooksville, FL United States 7 - 3 Kawasaki 250
4 Christopher Gosselaar Christopher Gosselaar Juniper Hills, CA United States 5 - 4 Honda CRF250R
5 Matt Walker Matt Walker Mcrae, GA United States 2 - 10 Kawasaki KX250F
6 Ivan Tedesco Ivan Tedesco Albuquerque, NM United States 6 - 9 Kawasaki 250
7 Danny Smith Danny Smith Eagle, ID United States 9 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Ryan Mills Ryan Mills Clintondale, NY United States 4 - 15 Honda CRF250R
9 Greg S Schnell Greg S Schnell Rancho Cucamonga, CA United States 8 - 11 Honda CRF250R
10 Mike Brown Mike Brown Gray, TN United States 34 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
11 Tommy Hahn Tommy Hahn Wichita, KS United States 12 - 8 Honda CRF250R
12 Paul Carpenter Paul Carpenter Ithaca, NY United States 15 - 6 Kawasaki 250
13 Davi Millsaps Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA United States 11 - 12 Suzuki RM-Z250
14 Brett Metcalfe Brett Metcalfe Australia Australia 10 - 17 KTM 125SX
15 Brian Gray Brian Gray Saint Augustine, FL United States 14 - 14 Suzuki RM-Z250
16 Tim Weigand Tim Weigand Santa Clarita, CA United States 13 - 19 Honda
17 Donnie McGourty Donnie McGourty Floral City, FL United States 39 - 13 Kawasaki KX250F
18 Josh Summey Josh Summey Huntersville, NC United States 16 - 20 Yamaha YZ250F
19 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States 38 - 16 Kawasaki KX250F
20 Kelly Smith Kelly Smith Ludington, MI United States 17 - 29 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

When Kyle Chisholm raced his first pro race, Eli Tomac had just won his first-ever AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. He was in the 65 class.

Justin Barcia was in the same 65cc class at Loretta’s as Tomac.

When Kyle Chisholm made his pro debut, it was still called the 125 class.

The winner of Kyle Chisholm's first pro race was James Stewart, who went 1-1 at Steel City on a KX 125. It was the last AMA National ever won by a 125 two-stroke.

Kyle Chisholm raced against Mike Brown the day he turned pro. Mike Brown’s first pro race took place at the Houston Supercross on February 3rd, 1990, nearly 35 years ago. 

When Kyle Chisholm made his pro debut, Ryan Dungey was still racing Superminis as an amateur. Ryan would later turn pro, race for ten years, retire for five years, return to racing and retire again two years ago. Chisholm is still racing.

Jeremy McGrath raced the Steel City National on the day Chisholm made his pro debut.

When Kyle Chisholm raced his first pro race, Haiden Deegan was two years away from being born.

When Kyle Chisholm raced his first pro race, Chase Sexton was still two years away from racing at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the first time.

When Kyle Chisholm raced his first pro race, Ryan Villopoto had not even turned pro yet. Villopoto has been retired for nine years.

When Kyle Chisholm raced his first professional race, Jett Lawrence was a one-year-old.

When Kyle Chisholm made his debut, neither Suzuki or Kawasaki had released a four-stroke motocross 450.

When Kyle Chisholm made his debut, Steve Matthes was a factory mechanic.

When Kyle Chisholm made his pro debut, Steel City was still a national. Steel City has not held a national in twelve years. The track no longer exists.

When Kyle Chisholm made his pro debut, a young Mike Alessi was racing his second pro motocross ever, in the premier class. He got 3rd overall on the day behind Ricky Carmichael and Kevin Windham. Who wouldn’t believe that hype?

