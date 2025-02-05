Billy Laninovich qualified out of the LCQ last week in Glendale, and in the process he broke his own record (which he set last year in Glendale) of being the oldest rider to put it in the 250SX main event in AMA Supercross history. Our man Aaron Hansel called the SLR Honda rider to talk about it, and the two talked the record, modern recovery methods, injuries, and more.

Racer X: Billy, what’s up?

Billy Laninovich: Just sitting in my PEMF blanket.

I don’t even know what that is.

It’s a Pusle Electromagnetic Field blanket. It helps with inflammation and helps get your cells energized for healing.

I always thought electromagnetism stuff was for circulation.

It is, it helps with circulation too. It helps your cells with the healing process.

Guys of our vintage, we need that stuff.

I wouldn’t be able to race otherwise. The technology is crazy. I haven’t been able to ride during the week. It’s kind of like a repeat of last year. I crashed in San Diego, couldn’t ride all week, showed up to A2 and still couldn’t ride all last week. Hopefully I’ll be able to ride next week.

Well, you made the show in Glendale this year and last.

Yeah, I know! I had it at A2 also but blew it in both races! In the heat race I crashed in the sand and then I crashed in the whoops in the LCQ.

On the broadcast it looked like you were hurt, but then it looked like you were just bummed.

No, when I stretched my arm out it stretched my ribs out. But really, it was more my pride, man.

Well, you didn’t wear your mismatched gloves last week.

Nope. Glendale was the first time I’ve pulled them out since I’ve been back.

Right, you can’t pull that out lightly.

No! It’s what I needed.