The following is a press release from Triumph Factory Racing:

Jordon Smith AND TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING MAKE HISTORY WITH SUPERCROSS WIN

Triumph Factory Racing won its first Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship race during the fourth round in Glendale, AZ Championship on Saturday Feb 1, 2025

Superb effort from Jordon Smith on the TF 250-X

The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship will live on as a historic moment in sport: Triumph Factory Racing won its first AMA Supercross race via a superb effort from Jordon Smith on the TF 250-X. The manufacturer, competing in just its 13th supercross event, has climbed to the pinnacle of off-road, less than one year after its competitive debut.

Glendale, Arizona, hosted the fourth round and the first Triple Crown of the 2025 season. Smith started the three-race format with 2-3 scores and was positioned to capitalize when the final stint launched into life. Starting second, thanks to the competitive power of his TF 250-X, he quickly moved into the lead and controlled the race to win.

It was a terrific ride and one that underlined the leap forward that Triumph Factory Racing has made in its sophomore Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. Now a supercross winner in Triumph colors, Smith's moved to second in the 250SX West championship standings. Just two points separate him from the championship leading red plate.

With a break in the 250SX West calendar, Austin Forkner is set to make his Triumph Factory Racing debut and launch his own title bid as 250SX East kicks off next weekend at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 8. Austin Forkner will make his Triumph Factory Racing debut at the Raymond James Stadium and strive to launch his own title bid.

"This is unbelievable, man. Huge thanks to the whole team – everyone – as we made great decisions all day. Everything was just perfect. It was a flawless day. It feels incredible to get the first win for Triumph and we are only just getting started. The only way is up from here."

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America added:

"What an amazing night! To be a part of this history is something special. To get the first win in the way that we did – and as fast as we did – is amazing. People do not understand that we have not even raced this bike for a whole year, nor have we scratched the surface. There will be many more of these in the future. I want to thank Triumph for putting their trust in me and assembling such a fantastic team."

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs commented:

“What an incredible night! Jordon and the team have made history in the sport for Triumph! We’ve accomplished a lot in the short time we’ve been competing with the TF 250-X in SuperMotocross – from building a world-class facility, putting together a race team, to developing bikes in a new segment for our company that can compete with the best at the highest level of Supercross competition. “Tonight saw everything that we have been working towards come together, and I know that everyone in the factory is going to be immensely proud of this achievement. We’d like to say a huge thank you to our partners and everyone that’s been involved with this project; let’s enjoy this moment to celebrate this huge success.”

Nick Bloor – CEO, Triumph Motorcycles concluded: