Tyler Hughes (@Handheldty on Instagram) got behind the lens for the 2025 Dirt Bike Depot WMR KTM Racing team shoot. The four-rider roster will compete in the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Here are some of Hughes' best from the team photo shoot.

Related: Watch: Dirt Bike Depot Racing Rig Tour for 2025 SuperMotocross Season

The Riders

#75 Gage Linville

#105 Marcus Phelps

#142 Crockett Myers

#511 Jace Kessler