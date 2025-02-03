Results Archive
Watch: Glendale SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

February 3, 2025, 1:10pm
Video highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the fourth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jordon Smith (Triumph) claimed his fifth career 250SX main event win as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Cole Davies (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium. Smith earned Triumph's maiden AMA Supercross win and became the fourth different 250SX race winner to start the season. Julien Beaumer (fourth overall on the night) leaves with the points lead once again.

Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the 450SX overall over Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki). Sexton also leaves with the points lead. 

Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) took the SMX Next - Supercross main event win over Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) and Landon Hartz (Yamaha).

Check out the post-race videos for the Glendale Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

SMX Next – Supercross

Spanish highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 4 - 250 aspectos destacados En español

Spanish highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 4 - 450 aspectos destacados En español

French Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Manche 4 - 250 temps forts En français

French Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Manche 4 - 450 temps forts En français

Supercross 2025 - Round 4, Glendale | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/1/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #4: Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 4- Glendale - Feb 1, 2025

Weege Show: Glendale Post Show with Juju, Adams, Smith

Main Event Results

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 1, 2025
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 2 - 3 - 1 Triumph
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 2 - 4 Yamaha
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 - 8 Yamaha
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 7 - 2 KTM
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 6 - 4 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 1, 2025
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 3 - 2 KTM
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 1 - 5 - 3 Yamaha
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 1 - 5 Suzuki
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 6 - 4 - 1 Yamaha
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 9 - 4 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 84
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 82
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 75
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
Full Standings
