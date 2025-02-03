Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 4 (of 17) — Glendale SX — State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 1, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|2 - 3 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 2 - 4
|Yamaha
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|1 - 1 - 8
|Yamaha
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 7 - 2
|KTM
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|6 - 4 - 3
|Yamaha
|6
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|5 - 10 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|14 - 5 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|9 - 8 - 9
|Yamaha
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|7 - 11 - 11
|Honda
|10
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|21 - 6 - 5
|Honda
Supercross
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 1, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 3 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|1 - 5 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|4 - 1 - 5
|Suzuki
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|6 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|5 - 9 - 4
|Honda
|6
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8 - 10 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|11 - 6 - 8
|Kawasaki
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2 - 21
|Honda
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|10 - 7 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|7 - 11 - 11
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|63
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|54
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|52
|9
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|43
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|41
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|84
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|82
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|64
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|62
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|52
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|52
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|51
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 4 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|25
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|20
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|18
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|17
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|63
|16
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|54
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|52
|14
|9
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|43
|13
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|41
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|84
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|82
|22
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|20
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|18
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71
|17
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|64
|16
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|62
|15
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|52
|14
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|52
|13
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|51
|12
AMA Arenacross
Round 8 (of 12) - Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada
AX Pro Overall Results
Round 9 (of 12) - Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada
Championship Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 4 (of 7)
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles