The first Triple Crown race of the season took place over the weekend in Glendale, and the action didn't disappoint. And, as usual, it left us with plenty of burning questions, which why fired off to NBC Reporter and former pro, Jason Thomas.

What’s it like for riders in a Triple Crown Format? Is there pressure to get up front quickly in the shorter races, or do riders not stress when one main event isn’t great, knowing there are two more to come? Is there a general attitude about this, or is it different for every rider coming into a Triple Crown?

I think the stress level is a little higher. Three important races versus one raises the risk level a bit. Three starts with all of the best riders adds to that, too. There is some relief knowing it’s a tallied score across those three races but I don’t know that it overcomes the hesitation riders feel toward this format. For teams, it also raises the cost of racing because they need a backup race bike in case something goes wrong in one of the races. The format is a home run for everyone watching but for the racers and teams, I think it’s tolerated more than embraced. That’s a tough dynamic because I do think this is a superior product but the pushback is loud for expanding to more rounds.

The starts looked tricky in Glendale. For example, Eli Tomac didn’t get a good start until he lined up on the middle-outside in the third 450SX main event. Did you notice any anomalies in the starts on Saturday night?

It was shorter than the normal Glendale start. For Tomac, he likes going to the outside and letting that YZ450F power do its thing. Without the length of the stadium to work with, the exit from the grates becomes much more impactful. Tomac’s default is to go outside so when things aren’t going to plan, he was willing to try his tried and true method to save the night. The Yamahas seem to be feast or famine on the starts right now with no in between. That’s typically a sign of a process that isn’t repeatable. I would guess that will be a point of emphasis this week.