Consistency was key for Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton at Round 4 of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series in Glendale, Arizona. The 2023 champion was victorious in the first Triple Crown of the year with 3-3-2 scores. Sexton becomes the first two-time winner of the year and takes back the red plate he had after his A1 win.

Sexton started the day off with a solid P2 in yet another extremely intense afternoon of qualifying sessions. At the press conference he weighed in on the qualifying sessions saying, “It is no secret I like to qualify first if I can and it’s just a good way to start the day for me. I came off track after the third qualifying [I’m] like, dude there’s no way. He [Jett Lawrence] has to be doing something different because in the turns in stuff I felt like I rode pretty well, and I nailed the rhythms. I go back and watch the Dartfish, and the wall jump after the mechanics area he was launching, and I was losing a lot of time there, so I picked that up for the race.”

Sexton had a relatively slow start to the night, getting passed a couple times early in the first race and coming around sixth at the end of lap one. Sexton caught fire around the midway point of race one and found his way around Ken Roczen on lap 10 to move into third. He was the fastest on track the next three laps but was too far back to threaten Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence for the lead.

It was more of the same for Chase in race two. He was well outside the top ten out of the first turn, but made a bunch of passes early, coming around lap one in eighth. He charged up to third by halfway and at one point Sexton was under heavy pressure from Eli Tomac. The two closed on Jett Lawrence in second but Sexton was unable to get close enough to attempt a pass and wound up third once again. His 3-3 scores put him tied for third overall with Cooper Webb, two points behind Lawrence and one behind Roczen going into the final race of the night.