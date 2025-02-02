Glendale Supercross Lives Up to the Hype

In the Western Regional 250SX Class, the sport’s history books were opened up and Triumph added its name to the winner’s list thanks to Triumph Racing’s Jordon Smith’s fast and consistent (2-3-1) Race performances and the overall 250SX Class victory.

“The first two races were chaos. I had to fight really hard to get to a good position and be on the podium. In the last race I made a dumb mistake and let Eli get by me. Honestly, I’m a little bummed I didn’t win that last race; I wanted that one. But I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to win and get the red plate back, and consistency paid off tonight. My speed was good… we’re in a good spot and I’m ready to fight for this thing.” – Chase Sexton

“It’s been a rough go here in this stadium... I’ve heard it all week how I suck here, so everyone can shut up now… Honestly, I had a lot of fun today. I turned the page. It was so close – one point from a win and I won a [Race], so I’m stoked with the night. We’ll keep the ball rolling as we head east. Those are my conditions that we’re headed to now, and I’m super stoked with everything.” – Cooper Webb, in reference to doubters and his sub-par past finishes at the Glendale round.