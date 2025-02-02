Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule
Glendale Supercross Lives Up to the Hype

Glendale Supercross Lives Up to the Hype

February 2, 2025, 6:10am

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton took the overall win at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season’s first Triple Crown event with (3-3-2) Race scores inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. After winning the opener three weeks ago in Anaheim, Sexton took back the points lead at Round 4 of the Supercross Championship, which also serves as Round 4 of the SMX Word Championship™.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb grabbed his second podium of the season after starting the night with a win in Race 1. Webb’s Race scores of (1-5-3) were good for second overall, and erased past memories of sub-par rides in Glendale. The red-plate holder coming into the race, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen earned a victory in Race 2 and rounded off the podium with third place overall and (4-1-5) Race scores. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac won Race 3 and took fourth overall with (6-4-1) finishes. Defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion and Reigning SMX World Champion Team Honda HRC Progressive's Jett Lawrence was in a good position entering Race 3 after back-to-back runner-up finishes, but a dab on the ground ended his night at the second corner with a (2-2-DNF) for eighth overall. After the race his team reported that he’d felt a strong, unfamiliar pain in his knee and pulled off; it was unclear what this means, but there was optimism that he’ll be back on the track at the next round.

On a chaotic night, Chase Sexton didn't even win one of the races but took the overall, making him the first two-time winner of 2025.
On a chaotic night, Chase Sexton didn't even win one of the races but took the overall, making him the first two-time winner of 2025. Align Media

In the Western Regional 250SX Class, the sport’s history books were opened up and Triumph added its name to the winner’s list thanks to Triumph Racing’s Jordon Smith’s fast and consistent (2-3-1) Race performances and the overall 250SX Class victory.

“The first two races were chaos. I had to fight really hard to get to a good position and be on the podium. In the last race I made a dumb mistake and let Eli get by me. Honestly, I’m a little bummed I didn’t win that last race; I wanted that one. But I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to win and get the red plate back, and consistency paid off tonight. My speed was good… we’re in a good spot and I’m ready to fight for this thing.” – Chase Sexton  

“It’s been a rough go here in this stadium... I’ve heard it all week how I suck here, so everyone can shut up now… Honestly, I had a lot of fun today. I turned the page. It was so close – one point from a win and I won a [Race], so I’m stoked with the night. We’ll keep the ball rolling as we head east. Those are my conditions that we’re headed to now, and I’m super stoked with everything.” – Cooper Webb, in reference to doubters and his sub-par past finishes at the Glendale round.

Cooper Webb's years of struggles in Glendale were wiped away with a holeshot and first-race win.
Cooper Webb's years of struggles in Glendale were wiped away with a holeshot and first-race win. Align Media

“I did know that I had to get [Justin] Barcia [in Race 3] for the [overall] podium, but I kept messing up the rhythm in the middle of the track. So I would yo-yo with Justin, and honestly almost didn’t think I was going to get him, but then with two laps to go I just left it all out there and absolutely went for it… I’m stoked to be back on the podium, and I guess it’s a breath of fresh air to be kind of bummed [with a podium], because I feel like I let a better spot slip away, along with the red plate. But overall, I gave 100% every Race, and there are a lot of positives to take away from here… we’re going to fight back next weekend and hopefully snag that red plate again from Chase.” – Ken Roczen  

“[My] riding’s just fine, but I’ve gotta fix these starts. The first two were a total disaster, basically last again. That’s three in a row there [counting last weekend] being in dead last, but hopefully that’s it [with that]. I think I got some things figured out in that third [start] and hopefully we’ll carry that to next weekend. I was pumped to put in one good performance there in the last Race. It was a tough racetrack and pretty crazy conditions.” – Eli Tomac  

Ken Roczen was strong again, winning Race 2 and fighting back for a podium with a late pass on Justin Barcia, which vaulted him back to third.
Ken Roczen was strong again, winning Race 2 and fighting back for a podium with a late pass on Justin Barcia, which vaulted him back to third. Align Media
Eli Tomac suffered through terrible starts in the first two races which ruined any chance of an overall win, He rallied to win the third race.
Eli Tomac suffered through terrible starts in the first two races which ruined any chance of an overall win, He rallied to win the third race. Align Media
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 1, 2025
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 3 - 2 KTM
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 1 - 5 - 3 Yamaha
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 1 - 5 Suzuki
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 6 - 4 - 1 Yamaha
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 9 - 4 Honda
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 84
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 82
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 75
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
Full Standings

In Western Regional 250SX Class racing, Jordon Smith’s consistency earned himself and the Triumph Racing team the win. Smith becomes the fourth racer in four rounds to win, and Triumph becomes the fourth manufacturer to put their bike atop the 250SX podium this season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan had speed enough for consistent (3-2-4) Race finishes and second overall. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies was having a break-out ride in his fourth professional Supercross. The young New Zealand rider earned wins in Race 1 and Race 2, but a big crash in Race 3 put him at the back of the pack. Davies charged through the pack and his (1-1-8) Race scores earned him the third spot on the podium. Points leader Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Julien Beaumer had two crashes while leading the first two Races. He kept it on two wheels in Race 3 and used (4-7-2) scores to earn fourth overall in Glendale and retain the points lead.

“It’s unbelievable to get the first win for the Triumph brand… It feels good to be up here and get the win. The track got very tricky. [The track crew] didn’t touch those whoops since this morning so they were treacherous, but it’s just unbelievable to get this win. The bike is amazing. I think a lot of people may have questioned me leaving Star, but I believed in these guys from day one and we worked our butts off all [during the] off-season and it really shows. I’m just so happy to be back up here on the top step.” – Jordon Smith

Jordon Smith has made Triumph a winner in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Jordon Smith has made Triumph a winner in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Align Media

“It was a good ride today. I’m happy with it, P2 on the day. Obviously congrats to Smitty, that’s big for him and that’s super cool. Two week break now [for the 250SX West division] and we’ll come out swinging at the next round.” – Haiden Deegan

“I didn’t get off to a great start [in Race 3]. A rider landed on a Tuff Blox and it [moved] and landed in front of me. Then I landed on the Tuff Blox. There’s not much I could have done other than getting a better start. But I fought back, I did the best I could, so [I gained] a lot of confidence going to Arlington. I’m going to work hard during this break.” – Cole Davies, explaining his crash on the first rhythm section in Race 3.

Haiden Deegan was okay in Glendale but not outstanding, but his consistency put him second overall.
Haiden Deegan was okay in Glendale but not outstanding, but his consistency put him second overall. Align Media
Cole Davies didn't win the overall, as he wiped his 1-1 scores away with a crash early in the first race, He still rallied back for a podium. Most importantly, he served notice that he's already a player for wins...and even the title?
Cole Davies didn't win the overall, as he wiped his 1-1 scores away with a crash early in the first race, He still rallied back for a podium. Most importantly, he served notice that he's already a player for wins...and even the title? Align Media

 “I’m frustrated for sure. Both of those mistakes were on me; I got two perfect starts and ruined them. I went down, it’s all on me. I made the mistakes tonight and had to fight from the back. I’m happy with my salvage, happy with how I rode, I just can’t make those mistakes anymore.” – Julien Beaumer

Juju Beaumer threw away the lead in both of the first two races with early crashes, but he maintains the points lead.
Juju Beaumer threw away the lead in both of the first two races with early crashes, but he maintains the points lead. Align Media
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 1, 2025
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 2 - 3 - 1 Triumph
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 2 - 4 Yamaha
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 - 8 Yamaha
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 7 - 2 KTM
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 6 - 4 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
Full Standings

The Glendale Supercross kicked off the SMX Next season, which gives the sport’s superstars of tomorrow an opportunity to compete on a professional Supercross track in front of a stadium of enthusiastic fans. Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon came out on top after an incredible battle that saw three lead changes in one lap. Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman battled into the runner up spot late in the race that was interrupted by a red flag. EBR Altus Yamaha’s Landon Hartz was a threat for the win but had to settle for a third-place finish at the checkered. 

“I wouldn’t say I had the whoops quite dialed in, but everything else was great. I rode really consistently; I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud of how far I’ve come.” – Landen Gordon, in response to a podium comment that he looked great in the whoops.

Landon Gordon led most of the way in the first SMX Next - Supercross race of the season.
Landon Gordon led most of the way in the first SMX Next - Supercross race of the season. Align Media
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now