Triple Crown Full Preview: Format Overview, Event Scoring, and Stats Leaders

February 1, 2025, 6:00am

Saturday’s fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, will be the first Triple Crown format event of the season. Since we have not had a Triple Crown since last March, we figured a refresher on the three-race format might help. Plus, it is interesting to look at the stats from the previous Triple Crown races.

Eli Tomac has been rather dominant in the three-race format since it was created. Levi Kitchen has become a 250SX Triple Crown guru himself. Check out the stats below. If you do not need a refresher on the format, scroll on to see the stats. 

Triple Crown Format Introduced

Prior to the 2018 season, the Triple Crown format was introduced. The Triple Crown format is similar to the Monster Energy Cup three-race format but instead pays championship points at the end of the night (unlike the stand-alone off-season Monster Energy event). Standard supercross format events have one main event in each class that pays championship points. In the Triple Crown format, there are three total races that all count. The three shorter races serve as a reset to the field, which provides interesting situations all night long. Finishes of 2-3-2 would beat finishes of 1-1-8. Think lowest total score wins.

Check out this video from 2023:

Change in Race Length 

The initial format from 2018 has been adjusted slightly—the length of the three races was changed in both classes prior to the start of the 2019 season. 

As mentioned, the 2018 Triple Crown events were three different time lengths for each class. In the 2018, the races were as follows:

250SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 6 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 8 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

450SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 8 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 15 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

Ahead of the 2019 season, an adjustment was made so that all three 250SX races were the same length and all 450SX races were the same length. This is the race length that is still used today. The current race lengths are:

250SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

450SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

Eli Tomac at the 2024 St. Louis Supercross Triple Crown, which he won the overall via 1-1-1 finishes.
Brief Overview of Race Day

Standard Format:
Morning: Track walk, free practice, qualifying 
Night show: heat races, LCQs, then main events

Triple Crown Format:
Morning: Track walk, free practice, qualifying, then LCQs
Night show: Three races (no heat races)

Both the 250SX and 450SX LCQ race lengths are as follow: 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

The first race will have riders select their gate pick based on their respective qualifying finishes. The second race will have riders select their gate pick based on their race one result, and the third race will have riders select their gate pick based on their race two result.

One thing to note in this format is riders are allowed to tech and use up to two different motorcycles at these Triple Crown events (rule 1.8.4 Motorcycle Usage).

With the quick turnaround between the night show races, riders could run a bike in the first race, a second bike in the second race, and the first bike again in the third race as opposed to running a single bike all night long.

At the 2024 St. Louis Supercross, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team has two bikes prepped for both 450SX rider Justin Barcia (#51) and 250SX East Region rider Pierce Brown (#39).
Event Overall Scoring

The results from the three races are combined, and the lowest total score gets the overall win. If two riders tie on the same total score, the better finish in the third race will break the tie (rule 1.8.13 Overall Results for Triple Crown Races, Section b. 4).

Note: with the new points scoring structure put in place ahead of the 2024 season, remember, 22nd does not get any points.

View the full 2024 AMA Supercross rulebook.

Again, these points are paid for the overall finishing position, NOT for their finish in any of the three races.

AMA SX, MX, and SMX Points System for 2024 and Beyond

Finishing Position — Championship Points 
1st place — 25 points
2nd place — 22 points
3rd place — 20 points
4th place — 18 points
5th place — 17 points
6th place — 16 points
7th place — 15 points
8th place — 14 points
9th place — 13 points
10th place — 12 points
11th place — 11 points
12th place — 10 points
13th place — 9 points
14th place — 8 points
15th place — 7 points
16th place — 6 points
17th place — 5 points
18th place — 4 points
19th place — 3 points
20th place — 2 points
21st place — 1 point
22nd place — 0 points

History of Triple Crowns

Okay here is the fun part! Let’s take a quick look at some stats from the 17 Triple Crown events to date. In the 250SX Class, there has been a lot more unpredictability. Only Austin Forkner (three overall wins), Levi Kitchen (three overall wins), and Cameron McAdoo (two overall wins) are repeat overall winners in this format.

The Triple Crown format has seen 22 different riders win a 250SX race (51 so far to date), and 12 different riders win an overall (of 17 total events).

250SX Triple Crown Results to Date

SeasonEventRound | CoastRace 1 WinnerRace 2 WinnerRace 3 WinnerOverall Winner
2018Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestJoey SavatgyShane McElrathJoey SavatgyJoey Savatgy (1-2-1)
Atlanta SXRound 9 | 250SX EastZach Osborne Martin DavalosJeremy MartinAustin Forkner (4-2-3)
Minneapolis SXRound 15 | 250SX EastAustin ForknerZach OsborneJeremy MartinJeremy Martin (3-3-1)
2019Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestColt NicholsDylan FerrandisShane McElrathShane McElrath (3-2-1)
Detorit SXRound 8 | 250SX EastAustin ForknerAustin ForknerAustin ForknerAustin Forkner (1-1-1)
Houston SXRound 13 | 250SX WestAdam CiancairuloDylan FerrandisColt NicholsDylan Ferrandis (2-1-2)
2020Glendale SXRound 4 |250SX WestAustin ForknerAustin ForknerJustin CooperAustin Forkner (1-1-3)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastRJ HampshireChase SextonShane McElrathChase Sexton (2-1-2)
Las Vegas Round 16Canceled due to COVID-19 - Raced Final 7 Rouds in Salt Lake City with regular format
2022Glendale SXRound 5 |250SX WestChristian CraigHunter LawrenceChristian CraigHunter Lawrence (2-1-2)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastAustin ForknerJett LawrenceCameron McAdooCameron McAdoo (2-3-1)
St. Louis SXRound 13 | 250SX EastJett LawrenceJett LawrenceRJ Hampshire RJ Hampshire (2-2-1)
2023Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestRJ HampshireStilez RobertsonJett LawrenceLevi Kitchen (4-2-2)
Arlington SXRound 7 | 250SX EastHunter LawrenceJordon SmithJeremy MartinNate Thrasher (2-2-3)
Glendale SXRound 12 | 250SX WestJett LawrenceRJ HampshireJett LawrenceJett Lawrence (1-3-1)
2024Anaheim 2 SXRound 4 | 250SX WestLevi Kitchen RJ HampshireNate ThrasherLevi Kitchen (1-2-3)
Indianapolis SXRound 10 | 250SX EastCameron McAdooHaiden DeeganTom VialleCameron McAdoo (1-2-3)
St. Louis SXRound 12 | 250SX WestLevi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Levi KitchenLevi Kitchen (1-1-1)

250SX Triple Crown Stats to Date

Overall WinsRace Wins
Austin Forkner3Austin Forkner7
Levi Kitchen3Jett Lawrence6
Cameron McAdoo2RJ Hampshire5
Jeremy Martin1Levi Kitchen4
Shane McElrath1Shane McElrath3
Dylan Ferrandis1Jeremy Martin3
Joey Savatgy1Joey Savatgy2
Chase Sexton1Dylan Ferrandis2
Hunter Lawrence1Colt Nichols2
RJ Hampshire1Christian Craig2
Nate Thrasher1Zach Osborne2
Jett Lawrence1Hunter Lawrence2
Total Events17Cameron McAdoo2
Martin Davalos1
Jordon Smith1
Adam Cianciarulo1
Justin Cooper1
Chase Sexton1
Stilez Robertson1
Nate Thrasher1
Haiden Deegan1
Tom Vialle1
Total Races51
Levi Kitchen winning the 2024 St. Louis Supercross Triple Crown with 1-1-1 race finishes.
In the 450SX Class, the field has been, well, dominated by Eli Tomac in this format. Tomac leads both categories in terms of race wins (17 out of 51) and overall event wins (eight out of 17). The Triple Crown format has seen only nine different riders win a 450SX race (again, 51 races total to date), and only seven different riders win an overall (17 total races). 

450SX Triple Crown Results to Date

SeasonEventRound | CoastRace 1 WinnerRace 2 WinnerRace 3 WinnerOverall Winner
2018Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestCole SeelyEli TomacJason AndersonEli Tomac (5-1-2)
Atlanta SXRound 9 | 250SX EastJustin BraytonJason AndersonMarvin MusquinJason Anderson (2-1-4)
Minneapolis SXRound 15 | 250SX EastEli TomacMarvin MusquinJason AndersonEli Tomac (1-4-3)
2019Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestCooper WebbCooper WebbEli TomacCooper Webb (1-1-3)
Detorit SXRound 8 | 250SX EastEli TomacEli TomacCooper WebbEli Tomac (1-1-6)
Houston SXRound 13 | 250SX WestKen RoczenCooper WebbMarvin MusquinCooper Webb (2-1-3)
2020Glendale SXRound 4 |250SX WestKen RoczenKen RoczenKen RoczenKen Roczen (1-1-1)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastKen RoczenEli TomacEli TomacEli Tomac (5-1-1)
Las Vegas Round 16Canceled due to COVID-19 - Raced Final 7 Rouds in Salt Lake City with regular format
2022Glendale SXRound 5 |250SX WestEli TomacEli TomacChase SextonEli Tomac (1-1-3)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastCooper WebbJason AndersonJason AndersonEli Tomac (3-2-2)
St. Louis SXRound 13 | 250SX EastChase SextonMarvin MusquinEli TomacMarvin Musquin (2-1-2)
2023Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestChase SextonJason AndersonChase SextonChase Sexton (1-5-1)
Arlington SXRound 7 | 250SX EastEli TomacJason AndersonCooper WebbCooper Webb (5-2-1)
Glendale SXRound 12 | 250SX WestEli TomacChase SextonEli TomacEli Tomac (1-2-1)
2024Anaheim 2 SXRound 4 | 250SX WestChase SextonJason AndersonEli TomacCooper Webb (2-2-5)
Indianapolis SXRound 10 | 250SX EastJett LawrenceJett LawrenceJett LawrenceJett Lawrence (1-1-1)
St. Louis SXRound 12 | 250SX WestEli TomacEli Tomac*Eli TomacEli Tomac (1-1-1)

*Jett Lawrence won the middle race, but was penalized two positions, bumping Tomac from P2 to P1. This gave Tomac 1-1-1 overall scores.

450SX Triple Crown Stats to Date

Overall WinsRace Wins
Eli Tomac8Eli Tomac17
Cooper Webb4Jason Anderson8
Jason Anderson1Cooper Webb6
Ken Roczen1Ken Roczen5
Marvin Musquin1Chase Sexton6
Chase Sexton1Marvin Musquin4
Jett Lawrence1Jett Lawrence3
Total Events17Justin Brayton1
Cole Seely1
Total Races51

If you like pre- and post-race stats like this, make sure to follow me on X (formerly Twitter): @mitch_kendra.

