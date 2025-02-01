Saturday’s fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, will be the first Triple Crown format event of the season. Since we have not had a Triple Crown since last March, we figured a refresher on the three-race format might help. Plus, it is interesting to look at the stats from the previous Triple Crown races.
Eli Tomac has been rather dominant in the three-race format since it was created. Levi Kitchen has become a 250SX Triple Crown guru himself. Check out the stats below. If you do not need a refresher on the format, scroll on to see the stats.
Triple Crown Format Introduced
Prior to the 2018 season, the Triple Crown format was introduced. The Triple Crown format is similar to the Monster Energy Cup three-race format but instead pays championship points at the end of the night (unlike the stand-alone off-season Monster Energy event). Standard supercross format events have one main event in each class that pays championship points. In the Triple Crown format, there are three total races that all count. The three shorter races serve as a reset to the field, which provides interesting situations all night long. Finishes of 2-3-2 would beat finishes of 1-1-8. Think lowest total score wins.
Check out this video from 2023:
Change in Race Length
The initial format from 2018 has been adjusted slightly—the length of the three races was changed in both classes prior to the start of the 2019 season.
As mentioned, the 2018 Triple Crown events were three different time lengths for each class. In the 2018, the races were as follows:
250SX:
1. Main Event 1 – 6 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 8 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
450SX:
1. Main Event 1 – 8 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 15 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
Ahead of the 2019 season, an adjustment was made so that all three 250SX races were the same length and all 450SX races were the same length. This is the race length that is still used today. The current race lengths are:
250SX:
1. Main Event 1 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
450SX:
1. Main Event 1 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
Brief Overview of Race Day
Standard Format:
Morning: Track walk, free practice, qualifying
Night show: heat races, LCQs, then main events
Triple Crown Format:
Morning: Track walk, free practice, qualifying, then LCQs
Night show: Three races (no heat races)
Both the 250SX and 450SX LCQ race lengths are as follow: 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
The first race will have riders select their gate pick based on their respective qualifying finishes. The second race will have riders select their gate pick based on their race one result, and the third race will have riders select their gate pick based on their race two result.
One thing to note in this format is riders are allowed to tech and use up to two different motorcycles at these Triple Crown events (rule 1.8.4 Motorcycle Usage).
With the quick turnaround between the night show races, riders could run a bike in the first race, a second bike in the second race, and the first bike again in the third race as opposed to running a single bike all night long.
Event Overall Scoring
The results from the three races are combined, and the lowest total score gets the overall win. If two riders tie on the same total score, the better finish in the third race will break the tie (rule 1.8.13 Overall Results for Triple Crown Races, Section b. 4).
Note: with the new points scoring structure put in place ahead of the 2024 season, remember, 22nd does not get any points.
View the full 2024 AMA Supercross rulebook.
Again, these points are paid for the overall finishing position, NOT for their finish in any of the three races.
AMA SX, MX, and SMX Points System for 2024 and Beyond
|Finishing Position — Championship Points
|1st place — 25 points
|2nd place — 22 points
|3rd place — 20 points
|4th place — 18 points
|5th place — 17 points
|6th place — 16 points
|7th place — 15 points
|8th place — 14 points
|9th place — 13 points
|10th place — 12 points
|11th place — 11 points
|12th place — 10 points
|13th place — 9 points
|14th place — 8 points
|15th place — 7 points
|16th place — 6 points
|17th place — 5 points
|18th place — 4 points
|19th place — 3 points
|20th place — 2 points
|21st place — 1 point
|22nd place — 0 points
History of Triple Crowns
Okay here is the fun part! Let’s take a quick look at some stats from the 17 Triple Crown events to date. In the 250SX Class, there has been a lot more unpredictability. Only Austin Forkner (three overall wins), Levi Kitchen (three overall wins), and Cameron McAdoo (two overall wins) are repeat overall winners in this format.
The Triple Crown format has seen 22 different riders win a 250SX race (51 so far to date), and 12 different riders win an overall (of 17 total events).
250SX Triple Crown Results to Date
|Season
|Event
|Round | Coast
|Race 1 Winner
|Race 2 Winner
|Race 3 Winner
|Overall Winner
|2018
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 3 | 250SX West
|Joey Savatgy
|Shane McElrath
|Joey Savatgy
|Joey Savatgy (1-2-1)
|Atlanta SX
|Round 9 | 250SX East
|Zach Osborne
|Martin Davalos
|Jeremy Martin
|Austin Forkner (4-2-3)
|Minneapolis SX
|Round 15 | 250SX East
|Austin Forkner
|Zach Osborne
|Jeremy Martin
|Jeremy Martin (3-3-1)
|2019
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 3 | 250SX West
|Colt Nichols
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Shane McElrath
|Shane McElrath (3-2-1)
|Detorit SX
|Round 8 | 250SX East
|Austin Forkner
|Austin Forkner
|Austin Forkner
|Austin Forkner (1-1-1)
|Houston SX
|Round 13 | 250SX West
|Adam Ciancairulo
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Colt Nichols
|Dylan Ferrandis (2-1-2)
|2020
|Glendale SX
|Round 4 |250SX West
|Austin Forkner
|Austin Forkner
|Justin Cooper
|Austin Forkner (1-1-3)
|Arlington SX
|Round 8 | 250SX East
|RJ Hampshire
|Chase Sexton
|Shane McElrath
|Chase Sexton (2-1-2)
|Las Vegas
|Round 16
|Canceled due to COVID-19 - Raced Final 7 Rouds in Salt Lake City with regular format
|2022
|Glendale SX
|Round 5 |250SX West
|Christian Craig
|Hunter Lawrence
|Christian Craig
|Hunter Lawrence (2-1-2)
|Arlington SX
|Round 8 | 250SX East
|Austin Forkner
|Jett Lawrence
|Cameron McAdoo
|Cameron McAdoo (2-3-1)
|St. Louis SX
|Round 13 | 250SX East
|Jett Lawrence
|Jett Lawrence
|RJ Hampshire
|RJ Hampshire (2-2-1)
|2023
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 3 | 250SX West
|RJ Hampshire
|Stilez Robertson
|Jett Lawrence
|Levi Kitchen (4-2-2)
|Arlington SX
|Round 7 | 250SX East
|Hunter Lawrence
|Jordon Smith
|Jeremy Martin
|Nate Thrasher (2-2-3)
|Glendale SX
|Round 12 | 250SX West
|Jett Lawrence
|RJ Hampshire
|Jett Lawrence
|Jett Lawrence (1-3-1)
|2024
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 4 | 250SX West
|Levi Kitchen
|RJ Hampshire
|Nate Thrasher
|Levi Kitchen (1-2-3)
|Indianapolis SX
|Round 10 | 250SX East
|Cameron McAdoo
|Haiden Deegan
|Tom Vialle
|Cameron McAdoo (1-2-3)
|St. Louis SX
|Round 12 | 250SX West
|Levi Kitchen
|Levi Kitchen
|Levi Kitchen
|Levi Kitchen (1-1-1)
250SX Triple Crown Stats to Date
In the 450SX Class, the field has been, well, dominated by Eli Tomac in this format. Tomac leads both categories in terms of race wins (17 out of 51) and overall event wins (eight out of 17). The Triple Crown format has seen only nine different riders win a 450SX race (again, 51 races total to date), and only seven different riders win an overall (17 total races).
In the 17 Triple Crown #Supercross events to date, there have been:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 31, 2025
450SX:
7 different overall, 9 different race winners
Tomac's 8 OA wins leads class
250SX
12 different overall, 22 different race winners
Forkner and Kitchen lead class with 3 OA wins each #SXHistory #SX2025 pic.twitter.com/EdvDhoM4xg
Another fun note on Triple Crowns: Only Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence have earned both a Triple Crown race and overall win in both the 250SX AND 450SX Classes.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 1, 2025
They are the first two riders to do so. #SXHistory #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross #SX2025 #SMX2025
450SX Triple Crown Results to Date
|Season
|Event
|Round | Coast
|Race 1 Winner
|Race 2 Winner
|Race 3 Winner
|Overall Winner
|2018
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 3 | 250SX West
|Cole Seely
|Eli Tomac
|Jason Anderson
|Eli Tomac (5-1-2)
|Atlanta SX
|Round 9 | 250SX East
|Justin Brayton
|Jason Anderson
|Marvin Musquin
|Jason Anderson (2-1-4)
|Minneapolis SX
|Round 15 | 250SX East
|Eli Tomac
|Marvin Musquin
|Jason Anderson
|Eli Tomac (1-4-3)
|2019
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 3 | 250SX West
|Cooper Webb
|Cooper Webb
|Eli Tomac
|Cooper Webb (1-1-3)
|Detorit SX
|Round 8 | 250SX East
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac
|Cooper Webb
|Eli Tomac (1-1-6)
|Houston SX
|Round 13 | 250SX West
|Ken Roczen
|Cooper Webb
|Marvin Musquin
|Cooper Webb (2-1-3)
|2020
|Glendale SX
|Round 4 |250SX West
|Ken Roczen
|Ken Roczen
|Ken Roczen
|Ken Roczen (1-1-1)
|Arlington SX
|Round 8 | 250SX East
|Ken Roczen
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac (5-1-1)
|Las Vegas
|Round 16
|Canceled due to COVID-19 - Raced Final 7 Rouds in Salt Lake City with regular format
|2022
|Glendale SX
|Round 5 |250SX West
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac
|Chase Sexton
|Eli Tomac (1-1-3)
|Arlington SX
|Round 8 | 250SX East
|Cooper Webb
|Jason Anderson
|Jason Anderson
|Eli Tomac (3-2-2)
|St. Louis SX
|Round 13 | 250SX East
|Chase Sexton
|Marvin Musquin
|Eli Tomac
|Marvin Musquin (2-1-2)
|2023
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 3 | 250SX West
|Chase Sexton
|Jason Anderson
|Chase Sexton
|Chase Sexton (1-5-1)
|Arlington SX
|Round 7 | 250SX East
|Eli Tomac
|Jason Anderson
|Cooper Webb
|Cooper Webb (5-2-1)
|Glendale SX
|Round 12 | 250SX West
|Eli Tomac
|Chase Sexton
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac (1-2-1)
|2024
|Anaheim 2 SX
|Round 4 | 250SX West
|Chase Sexton
|Jason Anderson
|Eli Tomac
|Cooper Webb (2-2-5)
|Indianapolis SX
|Round 10 | 250SX East
|Jett Lawrence
|Jett Lawrence
|Jett Lawrence
|Jett Lawrence (1-1-1)
|St. Louis SX
|Round 12 | 250SX West
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac*
|Eli Tomac
|Eli Tomac (1-1-1)
*Jett Lawrence won the middle race, but was penalized two positions, bumping Tomac from P2 to P1. This gave Tomac 1-1-1 overall scores.
450SX Triple Crown Stats to Date
|Overall Wins
|Race Wins
|Eli Tomac
|8
|Eli Tomac
|17
|Cooper Webb
|4
|Jason Anderson
|8
|Jason Anderson
|1
|Cooper Webb
|6
|Ken Roczen
|1
|Ken Roczen
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|1
|Chase Sexton
|6
|Chase Sexton
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|Total Events
|17
|Justin Brayton
|1
|Cole Seely
|1
|Total Races
|51
If you like pre- and post-race stats like this, make sure to follow me on X (formerly Twitter): @mitch_kendra.