Triple Time
The first Triple Crown race of the year is set to go down this weekend in Glendale. If you’re not familiar with the format, instead of a single main event both classes race three main events, and the results are combined to dictate an overall position. Eli Tomac has been traditionally very good in Triple Crown events. Can he use that to get back on top this weekend? -Aaron Hansel
Red Plate Kenny
It’s been a few years since Ken Roczen held the red plate, and it’s been even longer since the red plate has been on a Suzuki. Coincidentally, it was Roczen who last earned a red plate for Suzuki, back in 2015! His lead is small, just three points ahead of Chase Sexton, but that will change in Glendale. The only question is, will Roczen’s lead grow, shrink, or evaporate? -Hansel
Four-for-Four?
In three rounds of racing, we’ve seen three different winners in the 450SX Class—Sexton, Tomac, and Jett Lawrence. This comes as no surprise, as it was all but a foregone conclusion that these three racers would get wins in 2025. But someone else is going to get a win at some point, and if it happens in Glendale, it’ll be the fourth winner in as many rounds. -Hansel
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 1
Laps Led
After being forced to go to the LCQ, Justin Cooper somehow turned a lousy gate pick into a holeshot and led the first six laps of the 450SX main event. He ended up eventually finishing sixth, but he sure looked great at times. If he rips starts again in Glendale, could he use the shorter main events of the Triple Crown to help him land on the podium? -Hansel
Haiden Deegan vs. Julien Beaumer
Last week Deegan came up on the rear wheel of Beaumer in their heat race and used it as an opportunity to put a hard pass on Beaumer, which pushed Beaumer high in the berm. Beaumer ended up crashing, and no doubt feels it wasn’t necessary. To Deegan it’s just hard racing. You’ll have to make up your own mind on who you think was or wasn’t in the wrong, but regardless, we’re all going to be waiting to see what happens if these two get next to each other again in Glendale. -Hansel
Rookie Revelation
Cole Davies has been spectacular so far this year, and if you didn’t know this is his first year racing pro supercross, you’d have no clue about his rookie status. He holeshot and led laps in San Diego before eventually finishing fourth, then a week later at A2 he capitalized on a late crash from Jordon Smith to earn his first career podium. Who thinks he’s got a win in him coming up? -Hansel
The Best Worst Finish
Jordon Smith has been great in 2025. He started the year out by delivering a pair of podiums to Triumph and was challenging Beaumer for second at A2 before crashing and finishing fourth. Hitting the deck isn’t ideal, but to still pick up fourth place, despite a crash, is pretty good! Look for Smith to be battling for another podium, and possibly a win, in Glendale. -Hansel
What’s Next
Glendale will host the first round of SMX Next - Supercross, formerly "Supercross Futures." Featuring riders like Landen Gordon, Krystian Janik, Caden Dudney, Landon Gibson and Enzo Temmerman. Why should you pay attention to this race? Well, the podium last weekend at A2 consisted of Deegan, Beaumer, and Davies, all graduates of this program! -Sarah Whitmore
Consistency Is Key
Ken Roczen leads without winning a race yet. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac have both won a round and finished off of the podium in the other two. Only Roczen, Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson have finished on the podium two out of three rounds. With a field this deep it's not about being the fastest but being consistently towards the front week in and week out. I know Hansel mentioned him up above, but if anyone needs an extra reason to cheer for Mr. Consistent himself, Ken Roczen, remember he won the Glendale round last year. -Whitmore
El Hombre
Speaking of Jason Anderson, he is another rider that barely got mentioned during the off season, except for when people wanted to make a point that there are five previous champions lining up this year. He has been fast in qualifying and has two podiums so far. His only off weekend was San Diego when he was sick. He also mentioned that he plans to keep his rivalry with Jett Lawrence to strictly trash talk and will race him clean. Is this a new improved Anderson? Has the old dog learned some new tricks? -Whitmore