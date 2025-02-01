Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.
Notes Ahead of Race Day
Round four should set us up for an exciting day of racing. The championship favorites are starting to emerge, and we have our first of three Triple Crown events of the season. The three-race format takes away the heats and the main event and we run three shorter races to determine the overall winner on the night (the rider with the lowest total points). Throw in the SMX Next - Supercross (formerly named SX Futures) amateur event and the track will be hot with important racing throughout the entire night show.
While it was Haiden Deegan who won last weekend in California, Julien Beaumer enters today's fourth round with the 250SX West points lead. Beaumer rode with the red plates on his KTM 250 SX-F for the first time at the Anaheim 2 SX and while he and Deegan had a run in during their heat race that put the #23 on the ground, Beaumer took a solid second in the main event, allowing him to leave with the points lead for the second-straight week. Arizona native Beaumer will look to perform well at his home race as Deegan and third in points Jordon Smith look to make up some points on the Red Bull KTM rider.
Garrett Marchbanks (250SX) is making his return after missing last weekend with a shoulder injury. Jorge Prado (450SX) is out for the remainder of supercross due to surgery needed to fix his dislocated shoulder.
Ken Roczen enters the day with the 450SX points lead with the first time since 2022. Roczen has done well at Glendale in the past, picking up the win here in 2024 and winning the 2020 Triple Crown here with 1-1-1 finishes to earn the first-ever 450SX sweep. But, Eli Tomac has also done well here AND Tomac is historically the best rider when it comes to the three-race Triple Crown format. Tomac won the 2022 Glendale SX Triple Crown here at State Farm Stadium AND his eight overall wins in Triple Crowns leads the 450SX Class. Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton will be hungry for a shot at race wins and the overall tonight, so you cannot count them out, nor Cooper Webb or Jason Anderson. And oddly enough Tomac (eight overall wins in this format) and Webb (four overall wins in this format) are the only repeat Triple Crown winners in the 17 Triple Crown events to date!
Morning Report
This track is known for dry, slick desert conditions but during yesterday's press day and this morning's track walk it looked soft and tacky. That won't last forever but it might be a little better than expected during the night show. This track features some long lanes and lots of 180 turns, which means the opportunity to go big in the rhythm lanes.
Garrett Marchbanks told us a week of therapy went a long way toward making his dislocated shoulder feel better, and he simply could not stomach sitting on the couch another weekend, so he asked the team if he could ride Thursday. He did and he felt good so he's racing. He thinks the shorter races might actually be better for his shoulder, which could get fatigued as the laps unfold.
Also Honda HRC Team Manager Lars Lindstrom says Jo Shimoda visited Doc G's office all week and witnessed a big drop in the swelling in his broken fingers. He still can't ride during the week, but the injury is feeling much better.
Malcolm Stewart is getting better and better after taking a big hit in his Anaheim 1 heat race, he's confident he'll be around the top five soon. Aaron Plessinger has had terrible results the last two weeks but he says he feels he's riding well, and in fact this week is as good as he as ever felt, he says. Cooper Webb spent the week testing at Yamaha's California test track to try to find a better setup for dry, slick tracks. He knows he's struggled here in the past but needs to fix that. He says this is the first time he's made any real bike changes in nearly a year.
