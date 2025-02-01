Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule

Jett Lawrence Pulls Off in Start of Third Glendale SX Triple Crown Race with Right Leg Injury

February 1, 2025, 10:55pm
Jett Lawrence Pulls Off in Start of Third Glendale SX Triple Crown Race with Right Leg Injury

In the start of the third and final 450SX Triple Crown race of the night at the Glendale Supercross, Jett Lawrence dabbed his knee in the second turn (the right-hander) and immediately knew something was wrong, pulling off the track.

He rode one lap slowly around the outside of the track and then rode straight up the tunnel and to the Alpinestars medical truck, ending his race early.

You can watch a replay of the start below, then see Lawrence riding along side of the track before pulling off.

Play-by-play commentator and Racer X's own Jason Weigandt said the following during the broadcast, after the crew had learned some information from Lawrence.

Weigandt said, again quoting their report from Lawrence:

"I hyperextended my knee and felt sharp pain."

Lawrence officially finished 2-2-21 for eighth overall on the night. He leaves round four fifth in the standings with 71 points. Chase Sexton, points leader at the end of the night, has 84 points.

In the post-race press conference, TV reporter/press conference host Haley Shanley shared an update from Honda HRC Progressive, saying:

"Jett had jammed his knee and it put him into a scare. He is going to get an MRI soon to provide more information."

We will provide an update on Lawrence as soon as we learn more information.

Glendale SX Overall Results

Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

Live Now
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 3 - 2 KTM
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 1 - 5 - 3 Yamaha
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 1 - 5 Suzuki
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 6 - 4 - 1 Yamaha
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 9 - 4 Honda
6 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 8 - 10 - 7 KTM
7 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 11 - 6 - 8 Kawasaki
8 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 2 - 21 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 84
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 82
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 75
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
Full Standings
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now