In the start of the third and final 450SX Triple Crown race of the night at the Glendale Supercross, Jett Lawrence dabbed his knee in the second turn (the right-hander) and immediately knew something was wrong, pulling off the track.

He rode one lap slowly around the outside of the track and then rode straight up the tunnel and to the Alpinestars medical truck, ending his race early.

You can watch a replay of the start below, then see Lawrence riding along side of the track before pulling off.

Play-by-play commentator and Racer X's own Jason Weigandt said the following during the broadcast, after the crew had learned some information from Lawrence.

Weigandt said, again quoting their report from Lawrence: