10. Mirts

The Lawrence family parting with long-time agent Lucas Mirtl (who was also fired by the sports agency that employs him, Wasserman Media Group) sent shockwaves through the pits. Mirts was much more than just the man who negotiated deals for Hunter and Jett, his imprint and vision were all over everything Lawrence. Mirts says he’s not giving up on proving his innocence, but it will also be interesting to see how things change around the Lawrence camp without Mirts in the fold.

9. Deeg’s New Target

Last September at the Charlotte SMX Playoff opener, Julien Beaumer collected his first pro podium with a runner-up finish. Haiden Deegan won but congratulated him, albeit with a warning.

“Yeah, I’m always hyped for them to get on the podium for the first time,” Deegan said last September. “Stuff like that, it’s definitely cool. But once you start becoming a threat, that’s when I kinda turn sides [Laughs] as you guys see! But I had to give him props.”

Well, he turned sides and now the heat is on this week between Beaumer and Deegan, on the track and on social media.