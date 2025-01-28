10. Mirts
The Lawrence family parting with long-time agent Lucas Mirtl (who was also fired by the sports agency that employs him, Wasserman Media Group) sent shockwaves through the pits. Mirts was much more than just the man who negotiated deals for Hunter and Jett, his imprint and vision were all over everything Lawrence. Mirts says he’s not giving up on proving his innocence, but it will also be interesting to see how things change around the Lawrence camp without Mirts in the fold.
9. Deeg’s New Target
Last September at the Charlotte SMX Playoff opener, Julien Beaumer collected his first pro podium with a runner-up finish. Haiden Deegan won but congratulated him, albeit with a warning.
“Yeah, I’m always hyped for them to get on the podium for the first time,” Deegan said last September. “Stuff like that, it’s definitely cool. But once you start becoming a threat, that’s when I kinda turn sides [Laughs] as you guys see! But I had to give him props.”
Well, he turned sides and now the heat is on this week between Beaumer and Deegan, on the track and on social media.
8. Deegs is Fixed
By the way, call off the alarm, Deegan’s 5-3 finishes to start 250SX West were rectified with a big win, straight-up on JuJu, at A2. Deegan said he made bike changes and no longer got arm pump, and he locked back in on his starting technique. Let the games begin!
7. Jo is Tough
Hopes are fading for Jo Shimoda to turn his Anaheim 1 win into a 250SX West Championship, because broken fingers have resulted in 7-6 finishes since and a 13-point deficit on the series’ lead. It’s still impressive that he raced at all, because there were fears of shutting it all down after San Diego. No matter how this turns out, Jo has taken two narratives on his career and flipped them. 1. He showed he can win early in a season. 2. He showed he has grit. Significant steps no matter how it turns out later.
6. There’s a Learning Curve
Monster Energy Kawasaki had one goal only for Jorge Prado this year: don’t get hurt in supercross. Any missed time means he’s missing the chance to learn. Well, he missed one already when he went long in a rhythm, crashed into the net and dislocated his shoulder. It might not end up being a serious injury but it’s a reminder of how tough supercross can be.
5. Kids Are Coming
Cole Davies, 17, now has a podium in his third 250SX start, and he looks the part, too. He was also cracking everyone up in the post-race press conference! Also, 16-year-old Drew Adams suited up in 250SX instead of waiting until SMX Next in Glendale, which was the original plan. He was solid and took eighth. Lots of talent en route to the pros!
4. Persistence Pays Off
Collin Jurin made the 250 main through the LCQ, the first one he’s made since 2014! You know you’ve been at it awhile when you’re also posting videos of your son racing. Congrats to Collin for making the cut again!
3. Kawasaki is coming out with a Two-Stroke!
This didn’t technically happen at Anaheim 2, as Kawi only announced this news with a social media post. We also don’t have any details on the bike. Doesn’t matter. The fact that a brand that hasn’t made a new two-stroke full-sized motocross bike since 2007 is developing a new one is absolutely massive news.
2. The Art of Racing in the Rain
Rain hit hard in spots during the 250 main event, and the track was slippery because of it. The biggest impact might have come off the start of the 450 race, when Eli Tomac spun off the line and got buried in the pack. Eli has a ton of speed right now but only 5-1-7 finishes to show for it.
1. Other Guys Are Still Good
No surprise to see Chase Sexton, Tomac and Jett Lawrence as the 450 race winners so far this year. But Jason Anderson led a bunch of the race, took his second podium in three races and Ken Roczen now leads the points. Fun start to the season!