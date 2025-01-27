Last week on the PulpMX Show, Beaumer said he was ready for a challenge from Deegan, stating: "I've been dealing with his antics since I was six years old."

In the post-race press conference after A2, Deegan was asked if he had felt any pressure to get a win on the night after his underwhelming start to the season. Deegan denied any pressure saying, “No pressure, just straight war mode, I’m like dude I’m blocking everything out. I need to win and that’s what it came down to. Me and Christian [Craig], we put in way too much work for me to be third place so that’s not happening. It was just war ready.”

When asked about the back and forth between he and Beaumer throughout the day, Haiden explained, “He’s got the red plate now so I’m going to ride him like he’s got the red plate. Obviously, it’s good racing. It’s supercross, you’re going to get into it and honestly the pass I did on him was a clean pass, he just got a little stuck in the berm. It’s supercross, we’re having some fun and I’m sure Juju is having fun too. In the main event he kind of ran it in a little as well and we looked over at each other on the double, which it’s fun, I enjoy that. But obviously I want to be first at the end of the race, but it’s cool though.”

Despite the aggressive passes and controversial comments by Deegan, Beaumer concurred with Deegan, replying, “Yeah, same as him. It’s fun we’re having fun. We’re racing dirt bikes and we’re here to win. So yeah, if we got to race like that every weekend, we’re going to race like that.”

When asked about what changed after San Diego and round two, Deegan he credited hard work during the week, stating, “I just did a lot of work this week and that’s what it comes down to is if you want to get good at something. You just got to nail it a lot of times. I was just grinding. Grinding the starts and grinding the bike set-up because I was having to do these races at 70 percent with my arms pumped up, so now I can do it at 70 percent with my oxygen there and everything and arms feeling great. Today was an absolute movie. Pretty much just got to the lead and could just ride my race at just 70-80 percent and finish the race. I feel like I could go another hour if I wanted to.”