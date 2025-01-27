Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Anaheim 2 SX Talking Points Include the Two Different Sets of Whoops, Race Winners, Berm Nets, and More

January 27, 2025, 12:00pm

The Anaheim 2 Supercross was a great race with a tough track. Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to talk about what we saw at the second go round at the Big A, including Eli Tomac’s start, Haiden Deegan vs Julien Beaumer, and much more.

Listen to the '25 Anaheim 2 SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

