Prado’s arrival here has been one of the biggest topics of the off-season, as people try to figure out where he will fit into the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) in 2025. My guess is decent in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an immediate title contender in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as well as the SMX Playoffs and Finals. Wrote MX Geoff Meyer on MX Large, "Whatever happens, we will all sit back and hope our World MXGP champion can actually win titles in USA and add to his already legendary career. You can only respect Prado for the move, because as we saw this year, he could easily have dominated the sport in Europe for many, many years, but he took the difficult journey." Meyer has a very interesting take on the whole Prado going-to-America adventure from a European perspective that you can read here.

As I write this hundreds of families are rolling into Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida for the THOR Mini O’s, a massive amateur motocross classic that will see racing for eight straight days, beginning with Sunday’s first supercross races. RacerTV.com will be streaming the entire event live, which means you can spend your Thanksgiving week previewing all of the future SMX stars, as well as some past ones in the highly competitive vet classes. If you want to watch it all, you better be up and online at 7:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, because that’s when the motos and live-streaming start!

