Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Arenacross
Reno 2
News
Upcoming
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
Sat Nov 23
News
Live Now
WSX
Australia GP 1
News
Upcoming
WSX
Australia GP 2
Sun Nov 24
News
Upcoming
WSX
Abu Dhabi GP
Wed Dec 4
News
Full Schedule
2024 THOR Mini O’s and WSX Australian GP 1 and 2

2024 THOR Mini O’s and WSX Australian GP 1 and 2

November 22, 2024, 8:00am

The 2024 THOR Mini O’s Event will take place starting this weekend, Sunday, November 24, and running through Saturday, November 30. The two-discipline event—supercross and motocross—will race all week long down at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. RacerTV will have a free live broadcast of the racing each day, starting Sunday, November 23, at 7:15 a.m. Eastern/4:15 a.m. Pacific.

Related: 2023 THOR Mini O’s Review/2024 Preview Feature

The second and third rounds of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will also take place this weekend. The second round will be live on FS1 in the U.S. starting at 5:30 a.m. Eastern/2:30 a.m. Pacific, with a replay starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific. The FS2 broadcast on Saturday will start at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

On Sunday, the third-round broadcast will start on FS1 at 4 a.m. Eastern/1 a.m. Pacific, with a replay starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific. The FS2 broadcast on Sunday will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, with a replay airing at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

THOR Mini O’s

  • Mini Os

    THOR Mini O's

     Saturday, November 23
    • Day 1 
      Live
      November 24 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 2 
      Live
      November 25 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 3 
      Live
      November 26 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 4 
      Live
      November 27 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 5 
      Live
      November 28 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 6 
      Live
      November 29 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
    • Day 7  
      Live
      November 30 - 7:15 AM
      RacerTV
THOR Mini O's November TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) 

Australia GP 1 WSX TV & Streaming Schedule
  • WSX

    Australia GP 2

     Sunday, November 24
    • Racing 
      Live
      November 24 - 4:00 AM
      Fox Sports 1
    • Racing (Replay)
      November 24 - 4:30 PM
      Fox Sports 1
    • Racing
      November 24 - 4:30 PM
      Fox Sports 2
    • Racing
      November 24 - 6:30 PM
      Fox Sports 2
Australia GP 2 WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 FIM World Supercross Championship Broadcasters

RegionBroadcasterCoverage Package
Global (excl. USA & Australia)DAZNLive & Highlights (Free-To-Air)
Global (excl. USA & Australia)FUEL TVLive & Highlights
Global (excl. USA & Australia)FIM MOTO TVLive (Free-To-Air)
Middle East & North AfricaSSCLive & Highlights
Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimesHighlights
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSportHighlights
AustraliaFOX Sports Australia & Kayo SportsLive & Highlights
New ZealandSky New ZealandLive & Highlights
USAFS1 & FS2Live (as live for Vancouver)
CanadaREV TVLive & Highlights
FranceL’ÉquipeLive & Highlights
South East AsiaSPOTVLive & Highlights

Championship Standings

SX1 (450cc)

RiderPoints
Eli Tomac100
Ken Roczen84
Joey Savatgy79
Colt Nichols74
Vince Friese65
Mitchell Oldenburg61
Gregory Aranda54
Matt Moss52
Anthony Bourdon32
Ryan Breece31
Boris Maillard31
Dean Wilson29
Luke Clout28
Cade Clason26
Lucas Dunka24
Cedric SoubeyrasDNS

SX2 (250cc)

RiderPoints
Shane McElrath89
Max Anstie*79
Cole Thompson79
Enzo Lopes76
Coty Schock74
Kyle Chisholm59
Ryder Kingsford52
Kaleb Barham50
Cullen Park35
Maxime Desprey34
Derek Kelley33
Brice Maylin32
Calvin Fonvieille30
Noah Viney23
Preston Boespflug20
Julien Lebeau20

2024 Souvenir Program

THOR Mini O’s

Other Links

THOR Mini O’s

Live Timing and Scoring From 2024 Mini O'S

Results from 2024 THOR Mini O's

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) 

Live Timing and Scoring For WSX available on Speed Hive app

Australian GP 1 Race Center

Australian GP 2 Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

RacerTV

Twitter — @RacerTV
Instagram — @RacerTV
Facebook — @RacerTV
YouTube — @OfficialRacerTV

Animated Track Map

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) 

Main image by Matt Rice

Read Now
January 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now