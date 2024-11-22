The 2024 THOR Mini O’s Event will take place starting this weekend, Sunday, November 24, and running through Saturday, November 30. The two-discipline event—supercross and motocross—will race all week long down at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. RacerTV will have a free live broadcast of the racing each day, starting Sunday, November 23, at 7:15 a.m. Eastern/4:15 a.m. Pacific.

The second and third rounds of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will also take place this weekend. The second round will be live on FS1 in the U.S. starting at 5:30 a.m. Eastern/2:30 a.m. Pacific, with a replay starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific. The FS2 broadcast on Saturday will start at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

On Sunday, the third-round broadcast will start on FS1 at 4 a.m. Eastern/1 a.m. Pacific, with a replay starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific. The FS2 broadcast on Sunday will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, with a replay airing at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

THOR Mini O’s