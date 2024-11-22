The 2024 THOR Mini O’s Event will take place starting this weekend, Sunday, November 24, and running through Saturday, November 30. The two-discipline event—supercross and motocross—will race all week long down at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. RacerTV will have a free live broadcast of the racing each day, starting Sunday, November 23, at 7:15 a.m. Eastern/4:15 a.m. Pacific.
The second and third rounds of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will also take place this weekend. The second round will be live on FS1 in the U.S. starting at 5:30 a.m. Eastern/2:30 a.m. Pacific, with a replay starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific. The FS2 broadcast on Saturday will start at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.
On Sunday, the third-round broadcast will start on FS1 at 4 a.m. Eastern/1 a.m. Pacific, with a replay starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific. The FS2 broadcast on Sunday will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, with a replay airing at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Eastern.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
THOR Mini O’s
THOR Mini O'sSaturday, November 23
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Australia GP 1Live Now
- RacingLiveNovember 23 - 5:30 AM
- Racing (Replay)November 23 - 10:00 AM
- RacingNovember 23 - 10:00 AM
- WSX
Australia GP 2Sunday, November 24
- RacingLiveNovember 24 - 4:00 AM
- Racing (Replay)November 24 - 4:30 PM
- RacingNovember 24 - 4:30 PM
- RacingNovember 24 - 6:30 PM
2024 FIM World Supercross Championship Broadcasters
|Region
|Broadcaster
|Coverage Package
|Global (excl. USA & Australia)
|DAZN
|Live & Highlights (Free-To-Air)
|Global (excl. USA & Australia)
|FUEL TV
|Live & Highlights
|Global (excl. USA & Australia)
|FIM MOTO TV
|Live (Free-To-Air)
|Middle East & North Africa
|SSC
|Live & Highlights
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|StarTimes
|Highlights
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Highlights
|Australia
|FOX Sports Australia & Kayo Sports
|Live & Highlights
|New Zealand
|Sky New Zealand
|Live & Highlights
|USA
|FS1 & FS2
|Live (as live for Vancouver)
|Canada
|REV TV
|Live & Highlights
|France
|L’Équipe
|Live & Highlights
|South East Asia
|SPOTV
|Live & Highlights
Championship Standings
SX1 (450cc)
|Rider
|Points
|Eli Tomac
|100
|Ken Roczen
|84
|Joey Savatgy
|79
|Colt Nichols
|74
|Vince Friese
|65
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|61
|Gregory Aranda
|54
|Matt Moss
|52
|Anthony Bourdon
|32
|Ryan Breece
|31
|Boris Maillard
|31
|Dean Wilson
|29
|Luke Clout
|28
|Cade Clason
|26
|Lucas Dunka
|24
|Cedric Soubeyras
|DNS
SX2 (250cc)
|Rider
|Points
|Shane McElrath
|89
|Max Anstie*
|79
|Cole Thompson
|79
|Enzo Lopes
|76
|Coty Schock
|74
|Kyle Chisholm
|59
|Ryder Kingsford
|52
|Kaleb Barham
|50
|Cullen Park
|35
|Maxime Desprey
|34
|Derek Kelley
|33
|Brice Maylin
|32
|Calvin Fonvieille
|30
|Noah Viney
|23
|Preston Boespflug
|20
|Julien Lebeau
|20
2024 Souvenir Program
THOR Mini O’s
Other Links
THOR Mini O’s
Live Timing and Scoring From 2024 Mini O'S
Results from 2024 THOR Mini O's
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Live Timing and Scoring For WSX available on Speed Hive app
Animated Track Map
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Main image by Matt Rice