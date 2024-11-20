Mattia Guadagnini Lands as Second Ducati Rider in 2025 MXGP Championship

The following press release is from Ducati:

Mattia Guadagnini Official Ducati Rider In The 2025 MXGP Motocross World Championship

Mattia Guadagnini will be Jeremy Seewer's teammate on the official Desmo450 MX that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will field in the 2025 MXGP Motocross World Championship in collaboration with the Maddii Racing team.

The Italian rider was born on April 11, 2002 in Bassano del Grappa, and was 125 Junior World and European Champion in 2019. Guadagnini made his debut in the MX2 class in 2021, finishing 4th in the World Championship and winning three races in his debut season. In 2022 he made his debut in MXGP. Mattia is currently one of the most talented Italian riders in MXGP.

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is the bike that marks the entry of the Borgo Panigale company into the specialist off-roading world, a segment that in the coming years will see a complete range of 450 and 250 bikes. The Desmo450 MX will be available to order at selected Ducati dealerships at the beginning of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start in June 2025.