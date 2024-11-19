Results Archive
Vialle, Stewart, and Shimoda on Paris SX Tourist Life

November 19, 2024, 4:00pm

While overseas for the 41st Paris Supercross, Tom Journet caught up with Tom Vialle, Malcolm Stewart, and Jo Shimoda to get their insight on the weekend both on and off the track. Watch as the trio answers: What was your highlight of the weekend away from the track? What was the best and worst thing you ate this weekend? And what was your favorite section of the track?

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

